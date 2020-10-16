For the Record

 Skip to main content
Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between October 5 and October 9:

Alicia Plummer, Mers Inc., $147,928, 7/3N/22E;

Dianna E. Joseph, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, $3,718.45, Wakefield Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4, 3, 2;

Stephen M. Barry, Mers Inc., $307,865, Mill Creek, Phase II, Lot 13;

Alyssa Thomson, River Bank & Trust, $34,000, 22/5N/21E;

John L. Cain, II, Mers Inc., $264,646, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase I, Re-plat, Block B, Lot 1;

Paula C. Bowman, Mers Inc., $111,111, 31/N1/22E;

John T. Burns, Mers Inc., $100,254, Heritage Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 4;

John C. Nichols, All In Credit Union, $44,880, 123/4N/21E;

Rodney E. Burdeshaw, Mers Inc., $175,254, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 1;

Stephen L. Hines, Mers Inc., $230,000, 24/5N/21E;

Thomas R. Kehne, Mers Inc., $227,350, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Lot C-10;

Jeffrey J. Knepper, Mers Inc., $206,055, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 24;

Kent E. McCranie, Mers Inc., $85,000, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, Block A, Lot 7;

Megan L. Salter, Mers Inc., $88,000, 31/4N/21E;

Robert R. Foor, II, Mers Inc., $310,000, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 24;

Tobie L. Tatum, Mers Inc., $191,200, Valley Hills Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block F, Lot 7;

Rayna E. Yendrey, Mers Inc., $144,000, Indian Creek, Phase I, Block A, Lot 20;

James F. Shiver, III, Navy Federal Credit Union, $228,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 10;

Benjamin L. Watson, Jr., All In Credit Union, $41,700, Shell Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 10;

Stephanie Soule, Mers Inc., $157,000, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 12;

Karen B. Thornton, Mers Inc., $190,411, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Block B, Lot 11;

Pete Kelley Builders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $257,600, Arrowhead, Phase I, Lot 10;

Pete Kelley Builders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $257,600, Arrowhead, Phase I, Lot 15;

Jessie L. Folkestad, Mers Inc., $213,300, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block I, Lot 9;

Michael C. Yarmie, Mers Inc., $260,174, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block F, Lot 3;

Isabel Reyes, Joseph Glisson, $37,920, Loftin Subdivision, Block 4, Lot 10;

Bradford Snellgrove, River Bank & Trust, $229,500, 25/5N/21E;

Burnett Construction LLC, River Bank & Trust, $284,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 25;

Burnett Construction LLC, River Bank & Trust, $256,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 24;

Zachary Beck, Mers Inc., $164,465, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase V, Block B, Lot 4;

John Griggs & Associates, River Bank & Trust, $225,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 13;

Joseph G. Trammell, All In Credit Union, $92,000, Harry Adams Subdivision, Lot 3;

CW Props Inc., Citizens Bank, $19,550, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block A, Lot 36.

 

