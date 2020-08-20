For the Record

Marriage Licenses
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between August 10 and August 14:
Miguel A. Matta-Rivera and Sue Ling Wu-Hernandez, 08/10/2020;
Erick Martinez-Ortiz and Megan Powell, 08/10/2020;
Robert James Taylor and Emily Hope Brooks, 08/10/2020;
Zachary Austin Gilbert and Heather Kaye Randol, 08/10/2020;
Sandera Denise Gray and Jimmy Toborris Diggs, 08/10/2020;
Curtis Matthew Harris and Tanya Clarissa Owens, 08/10/2020;
Eric Wayne Blair and Christina Pope, 08/11/2020;
Clark Martin Hjelseth and Kimberly M. Schofield, 08/11/2020;
Marvin David Hunter, Jr. and Jamie Leigh Etheridge, 08/12/2020;
Melissa Rae Sullivan and Lee Andrew Dinwiddie, Jr., 08/12/2020;
Lisa Laurent and Kenneth Scott Kelley, 08/12/2020;
Barlyn Gene Holland, II and Anna Kathryn Smith, 08/13/2020;
Gina Maire Esparza and Carlos Ene Ramos, 08/13/2020.
Real Estate Transfers
The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between August 10 and August 14:
Pamela J. Knight, All In Credit Union, $125,000, 25/4N/22E;
Gary E. Chapman, II, Mers Inc., $30,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 81;
Timothy D. Laster, Mers Inc., $279,699, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block E, Lot 71;
Angela Demeritt, Navy Federal Credit Union, $237,084, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 10;
David Grosberg, Mers Inc., $120,499, Regency Heights Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block A, Lot 2;
Evon H. Howard, Mers Inc., $93,562, West Hill Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 17;
Keith W. Sessions, Mers Inc., $270,750, Gateway Estates III, Lot 136;
Justin R. Martin, River Bank & Trust, $92,408.25, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 5;
M & S Construction LLC, River Bank & Trust, $240,000, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3;
Rumi Yamaguchi, Mers Inc., $235,141, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 2;
Michael Sheldon, Mers Inc., $93,939, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II, Re-plat, Block B, Lot 8;
Jason W. Brodeur, Mers Inc., $149,358, Kelly Addition, Block A, Lot 5;
Richard B. Allen, Mers Inc., $292,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block B, Lot 12;
Robert A. Hicks, Mers Inc., $145,363, Hampton Place, Phase II, Lot 15;
David E. Gardner, Mers Inc., $364,500, 13/3N/21E;
Edgar Martinez-Bautista, Mers Inc., $71,677, 15/4N/21E;
Peggy R. Moore, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $170,810, 8/4N/21E;
Angie G. Nixon, Mers Inc., $260,000, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 19;
David M. Skelly, Mers Inc., $267,846, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 173;
Marcus E. Austin, Mers Inc., $140,875, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase IA, Block B, Lot 4;
Patrick K. Croley, Mers Inc., $175,538, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 19;
Jed Mayes, Mers Inc., $294,994; Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 27;
Brian S. Quiniones, All In Credit Union, $72,000, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 4;
Derek Goodrich, Mers Inc., $211,500, Pine Hills Subdivision, Block E, Lot 5, Lot 6;
Dallas Edwards, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $11,250, 2/3N/21E;
Philip W. Gump, 1st Franklin Financial Company, $21,642.87, 31/4N/22E;
Melissa G. Waters, Mers Inc., $148,335, Harrand Creek Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 25;
Anton H. Lecky, Navy Federal Credit Union, $70,125, Foxhill Commons, Phase II, Block A, Lot 5;
Ivan Gonzalez, Mers Inc., $169,845, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 42;
John D. Meeks, Mers Inc., $155,000, Rose Brook Subdivision, Lot 2;
Detrect Skinner, Mers Inc., $193,379, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block E, Lot 6;
James M. Hines, Jr., Mers Inc., $136,400, 24/5N/21E, 25/5N/21E;
Karl F. Riehs, Alabama AG Credit FCLA, $28,900, 34/4N/21E;
Master-Tec Floors Inc., Alabama AG Credit FCLA, $221,000, 34/4N/20E;
Karl B. Riehs, Alabama AG Credit FCLA, $28,900, 34/4N/21E;
Gloria A. John, Mers Inc., $163,000, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 10;
Christy E. Hogan, Mers Inc., $146,000, Huntington Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 5;
Jenny L. Litherland, First South Farm Credit, $89,250, 1/3N/21E;
Luke C. Anderson, All In Credit Union, $89,000, Courtyard Townhouse Community, Block B, Lot 2;
Thomas G. Harrison, Regions Bank, $318,250, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 35;
Bradley W. Garrett, Synovus Bank, $60,000, 10/3N/21E;
Randall Ramsey, Figure Lending LLC, $28,840, Forest Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 8;
Cathleen H. Wheelock, Mers Inc., $70,707, Sandy Oak Estates Subdivision, Block B, Lot 5;
Augusto De Oliveira, Mers Inc., $99,200, Wakefield Subdivision, Block B, Lot 14;
Ann Charlot, Mers Inc., $221,991, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block B, Lot 12;
Robert G. Williamson, Mers Inc., $162,000, Wakefield Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block G, Lot 1;
Christopher F. Morehead, Mers Inc., $224,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block A, Lot 2;
Christopher Stefan, Mers Inc., $332,213, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block F, Lot 1;
Norma Riley Construction, BankPlus, $221,243.75, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6;
Paul Hutto Construction LLC, BankPlus, $236,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 6;
Billy Cotter Construction, BankPlus, $230,846.35, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 28;
Norman Riley Construction, BankPlus, $400,000, Lakes Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 34;
Paul Hutto Construction LLC, BankPlus, $267,785.35, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 5;
Mark Payne, BankPlus, $44,900, Brookwood Subdivision, Block E, Lot 14;
James D. Macon, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., $156,700, 3/4N/21E;
Laren Fleming, Mers Inc., $434,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8;
Michelle Gonzalez, Mers Inc., $295,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block J, Lot 15;
Dylan Blunt, Mers Inc., $291,849, Curington Farms Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 1;
Kimberly K. Hoobler, All In Credit Union, $70,000, Meadowbrook Re-subdivision, Block A, Lot 6;
Richard J. Himes, Jr., Mers Inc., $215,613, Barney’s Country Estates, Lot 7;
Patrick Nabavi, Mers Inc., $86,000, Foxchase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 20, 19;
Jermaine A. Matthis, Mers Inc., $94,590, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase I, Re-plat, Block C, Lot 12;
Joseph M. Smith, Mers Inc., $188,400, Martin Heights Subdivision, 10th Addition, Block B, Lot 3;
Brian Schapker, Mers Inc., $427,025, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 3;
Matthew K. White, Mers Inc., $180,000, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 9;
Jack K. Swinehart, II, Mers Inc., $290,947, Gateway Estates III, Lot 140;
Kevin River, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $116,161, Pierson Subdivision, Block B, Lot 9, 10.
