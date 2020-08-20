 Skip to main content
For the Record
For the Record

  Updated
Marriage Licenses

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between August 10 and August 14:

Miguel A. Matta-Rivera and Sue Ling Wu-Hernandez, 08/10/2020;

Erick Martinez-Ortiz and Megan Powell, 08/10/2020;

Robert James Taylor and Emily Hope Brooks, 08/10/2020;

Zachary Austin Gilbert and Heather Kaye Randol, 08/10/2020;

Sandera Denise Gray and Jimmy Toborris Diggs, 08/10/2020;

Curtis Matthew Harris and Tanya Clarissa Owens, 08/10/2020;

Eric Wayne Blair and Christina Pope, 08/11/2020;

Clark Martin Hjelseth and Kimberly M. Schofield, 08/11/2020;

Marvin David Hunter, Jr. and Jamie Leigh Etheridge, 08/12/2020;

Melissa Rae Sullivan and Lee Andrew Dinwiddie, Jr., 08/12/2020;

Lisa Laurent and Kenneth Scott Kelley, 08/12/2020;

Barlyn Gene Holland, II and Anna Kathryn Smith, 08/13/2020;

Gina Maire Esparza and Carlos Ene Ramos, 08/13/2020.

Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between August 10 and August 14:

Pamela J. Knight, All In Credit Union, $125,000, 25/4N/22E;

Gary E. Chapman, II, Mers Inc., $30,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 81;

Timothy D. Laster, Mers Inc., $279,699, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block E, Lot 71;

Angela Demeritt, Navy Federal Credit Union, $237,084, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 10;

David Grosberg, Mers Inc., $120,499, Regency Heights Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block A, Lot 2;

Evon H. Howard, Mers Inc., $93,562, West Hill Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 17;

Keith W. Sessions, Mers Inc., $270,750, Gateway Estates III, Lot 136;

Justin R. Martin, River Bank & Trust, $92,408.25, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 5;

M & S Construction LLC, River Bank & Trust, $240,000, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3;

Rumi Yamaguchi, Mers Inc., $235,141, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 2;

Michael Sheldon, Mers Inc., $93,939, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II, Re-plat, Block B, Lot 8;

Jason W. Brodeur, Mers Inc., $149,358, Kelly Addition, Block A, Lot 5;

Richard B. Allen, Mers Inc., $292,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block B, Lot 12;

Robert A. Hicks, Mers Inc., $145,363, Hampton Place, Phase II, Lot 15;

David E. Gardner, Mers Inc., $364,500, 13/3N/21E;

Edgar Martinez-Bautista, Mers Inc., $71,677, 15/4N/21E;

Peggy R. Moore, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $170,810, 8/4N/21E;

Angie G. Nixon, Mers Inc., $260,000, Cotton Creek Plantation III, Block E, Lot 19;

David M. Skelly, Mers Inc., $267,846, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 173;

Marcus E. Austin, Mers Inc., $140,875, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase IA, Block B, Lot 4;

Patrick K. Croley, Mers Inc., $175,538, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, 2nd Addition, Block C, Lot 19;

Jed Mayes, Mers Inc., $294,994; Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 27;

Brian S. Quiniones, All In Credit Union, $72,000, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 4;

Derek Goodrich, Mers Inc., $211,500, Pine Hills Subdivision, Block E, Lot 5, Lot 6;

Dallas Edwards, Brantley Bank & Trust Company, $11,250, 2/3N/21E;

Philip W. Gump, 1st Franklin Financial Company, $21,642.87, 31/4N/22E;

Melissa G. Waters, Mers Inc., $148,335, Harrand Creek Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 25;

Anton H. Lecky, Navy Federal Credit Union, $70,125, Foxhill Commons, Phase II, Block A, Lot 5;

Ivan Gonzalez, Mers Inc., $169,845, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 42;

John D. Meeks, Mers Inc., $155,000, Rose Brook Subdivision, Lot 2;

Detrect Skinner, Mers Inc., $193,379, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase III, Block E, Lot 6;

James M. Hines, Jr., Mers Inc., $136,400, 24/5N/21E, 25/5N/21E;

Karl F. Riehs, Alabama AG Credit FCLA, $28,900, 34/4N/21E;

Master-Tec Floors Inc., Alabama AG Credit FCLA, $221,000, 34/4N/20E;

Karl B. Riehs, Alabama AG Credit FCLA, $28,900, 34/4N/21E;

Gloria A. John, Mers Inc., $163,000, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 10;

Christy E. Hogan, Mers Inc., $146,000, Huntington Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 5;

Jenny L. Litherland, First South Farm Credit, $89,250, 1/3N/21E;

Luke C. Anderson, All In Credit Union, $89,000, Courtyard Townhouse Community, Block B, Lot 2;

Thomas G. Harrison, Regions Bank, $318,250, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase VI, Block E, Lot 35;

Bradley W. Garrett, Synovus Bank, $60,000, 10/3N/21E;

Randall Ramsey, Figure Lending LLC, $28,840, Forest Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 8;

Cathleen H. Wheelock, Mers Inc., $70,707, Sandy Oak Estates Subdivision, Block B, Lot 5;

Augusto De Oliveira, Mers Inc., $99,200, Wakefield Subdivision, Block B, Lot 14;

Ann Charlot, Mers Inc., $221,991, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block B, Lot 12;

Robert G. Williamson, Mers Inc., $162,000, Wakefield Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block G, Lot 1;

Christopher F. Morehead, Mers Inc., $224,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block A, Lot 2;

Christopher Stefan, Mers Inc., $332,213, Cotton Creek Plantation II, Block F, Lot 1;

Norma Riley Construction, BankPlus, $221,243.75, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6;

Paul Hutto Construction LLC, BankPlus, $236,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 6;

Billy Cotter Construction, BankPlus, $230,846.35, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 28;

Norman Riley Construction, BankPlus, $400,000, Lakes Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 34;

Paul Hutto Construction LLC, BankPlus, $267,785.35, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 5;

Mark Payne, BankPlus, $44,900, Brookwood Subdivision, Block E, Lot 14;

James D. Macon, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., $156,700, 3/4N/21E;

Laren Fleming, Mers Inc., $434,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 8;

Michelle Gonzalez, Mers Inc., $295,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block J, Lot 15;

Dylan Blunt, Mers Inc., $291,849, Curington Farms Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 1;

Kimberly K. Hoobler, All In Credit Union, $70,000, Meadowbrook Re-subdivision, Block A, Lot 6;

Richard J. Himes, Jr., Mers Inc., $215,613, Barney’s Country Estates, Lot 7;

Patrick Nabavi, Mers Inc., $86,000, Foxchase Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 20, 19;

Jermaine A. Matthis, Mers Inc., $94,590, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase I, Re-plat, Block C, Lot 12;

Joseph M. Smith, Mers Inc., $188,400, Martin Heights Subdivision, 10th Addition, Block B, Lot 3;

Brian Schapker, Mers Inc., $427,025, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 3;

Matthew K. White, Mers Inc., $180,000, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 9;

Jack K. Swinehart, II, Mers Inc., $290,947, Gateway Estates III, Lot 140;

Kevin River, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $116,161, Pierson Subdivision, Block B, Lot 9, 10.

