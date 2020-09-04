For the Record

Marriage Licenses
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between August 24 and August 28:
Maurine Delorice Beacham and Trey Vischon Satchell, 08/24/2020;
Lucas Coy Jones and Jasmine Josetta Cardwell, 08/27/2020;
Mackenzie Ann Swan and Justin David Harrison, 08/27/2020;
Rickey Lee Crosby, II and Georgia Diane Smith, 08/28/2020;
Sydney Kay Tyer and Payton Max Fritz, 08/28/2020
Real Estate Transfers
The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between August 24 and August 28:
Steven D. Weeks, Mers Inc., $382,284, Cold Water Creek Subdivision, Lot 31;
Galanco Inc., Citizens Bank, $265,600, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block A, Lot 28;
Steven J. Deceilio, Mers Inc., $117,585, Martin Heights Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block B, Lot 14;
James A. Henderson, Mers Inc., $265,000, 22/6N/21E;
Elaine Reeves Construction, Samson Banking Company Inc., $244,000, Lakes Subdivision, Block B, Lot 5;
Morgan D. Worthington, Mers Inc., $155,425, Hampton Place Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 10;
Larry W. Turney, Mers Inc., $166,388, Valley Stream Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block D, Lot 15;
Lois Miller, Mers Inc., $398,860, Deer Creek Landing, Lot 7;
Thomas Roller, Mers Inc., $204,000, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 13;
James Adams, Navy Federal Credit Union, $280,067, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block I, Lot 2;
Jimmy D. Wood, Mers Inc., $152,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 60, Lot 61;
Juan I. Villa, Jr., Mers Inc., $139,860, Heritage Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block D, Lot 3;
Kareem M. Booker, All In Credit Union, $92,000, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase I, Re-plat, Block C, Lot 29;
Norman Riley Construction, River Bank & Trust, $220,000, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5;
Dwayne Bowman, River Bank & Trust, $145,000, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 7;
Gregory S. Sterley, Mers Inc., $317,490, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 21;
Valdeta Mehanja, Mers Inc., $115,599, Wakefield Subdivision, Block E, Lot 14;
Michael T. Baergen, Mers Inc., $272,000, Martin Farms, Lot 1;
Kisha Y. Harman, Mers Inc., $187,335, Legacy Farms, Phase III, Block G, Lot 3;
Kevin Bond, Robey F. Harrison, $81,020.45, 13/4N/21E;
Heidi Ungricht, Wells Fargo Bank, $141,568, Martin Heights Subdivision, 10th Addition, Block A, Lot 5;
Logan T. Bunger, Mers Inc., $181,893, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 56;
Brandon K. Wilson, Mers Inc., $88,888, Briarwood West Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 12;
Scott A. Heusdens, Mers Inc., $163,800, Shell Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block D, Lot 4;
Leon H. Dixon, Mers Inc., $150,220, Forest Park Subdivision, Block E, Lot 3;
Robert Chandler, Mers Inc., $395,596, Oak Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 72;
Ashlee Cowen, Mers Inc., $136,262, Martin Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block C, Lot 9;
Thomas J. O’Neal, Mers Inc., $263,000, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 3;
Jessica E. Poitevint, Mers Inc., $259,457, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 7;
Dennis A. Bond, Mers Inc., $240,686, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase I, Re-plat, Block A, Lot 9;
Korie D. Romero, Mers Inc., $198,394, Windsor Gardens Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 34, Lot 35;
Ronnie Scott, Mers Inc., $220,000, Dupree Point Subdivision, Lot 25;
Lori K. Hart, Mers Inc., $149,400, Woodland Park Subdivision Phase II, Block A, Lot 63, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 62;
Julianna Barnes, Mers Inc., $154,956, Jordyn Place, Re-plat, Block A, Lot 46;
Jimmie R. Webb, Mers Inc., $113,057, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, Phase II, Block G, Lot 13;
Ronald T. Davis, Jr., Mers Inc., $269,365, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block A, Lot 12;
Thomas J. Wood, Mers Inc., $132,000, 23/3N/21E;
Jason B. Thames, Mers Inc., $304,519, 25/5N/21E;
David S. Grave, Mers Inc., $112,600, 21/6N/22E.
