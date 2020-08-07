You are the owner of this article.
For the Record
Marriage Licenses

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 27 and July 31:

Robert Ruiz and Elizabeth Marie Blackmon, 07/27/2020;

Shannon Dametri Bennett and Jeremey Martez Barton, 07/27/2020;

Melvin Lee McLeod and Elizabeth Lima, 07/27/2020;

Nicholas Edward Ulbrich and Juliane Santos Nakashima, 07/27/2020;

Marshall Dorsette Carter and Jenny Witte Delahunt, 07/28/2020;

Kyle Glen Purvis and Leigh Ann Parrish, 07/28/2020;

Kenneth Ray Stokes, Jr. and Maddison Summer Whitley, 07/29/2020;

Austin Scott Benson and Kristina Crizette F. Hill, 07/29/2020;

Forrest Logan Berry and Ashley Reece Donaldson, 07/30/2020;

Shereka Monique Caldwell and Dexter Terrell West, 07/30/2020;

Francisco Perez-Ramirez and Dolores Lorenzo-Lopez, 07/30/2020;

Jaquez Dashawn Corbitt and Alisha Renee Johnson, 07/31/2020;

Valencia Zatia Bass and Dennis Terrell Mitchell, 07/31/2020.

Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 27 and July 31:

Jeffrey D. Osler, Mers Inc., $223,600, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 21;

Stephen G. Murphy, Mers Inc., $196,500, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 12;

Bold Venture LLC, BankPlus, $182,715.85, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 13;

RBI Builders LLC, BankPlus, $196,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 8;

RBI Builders LLC, BankPlus, $180,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block C, Lot 9;

James B. Wood, Regions Bank, $188,000, 12/4N/21E;

Darvius L. Catron, Mers Inc., $214,420, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block D, Lot 14;

David Brain Cox, All In Credit Union, $30,000, 35/5N/21E;

Deandrea Nesbitt, Mers Inc., $72,727, McGriff Subdivision, Lot 6;

Larry D. Barrett, Mers Inc., $150,300, Pinehurst Subdivision, Block A, Lot 7;

Edward T. Bradley, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Gateway Estates III, Lot 61;

John W. Cox, Mers Inc., $306,900, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block J, Lot 14;

M4 Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $152,797, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block E, Lot 30;

Frank J. Bailey, Mers Inc., $248,589, Oakridge Forest Subdivision, Lot 35;

John E. Carr, All In Credit Union, $54,500, Forest Park Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block G, Lot 16;

Timothy Kennedy, Mers Inc., $207,200, 13/3N/22E;

Southern Craftsman Construction, PeopleSouth Bank, $187,000, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block C, Lot 1;

M4 Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $164,096, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 15;

M4 Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $154,073, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block F, Lot 4;

Michael W. Benites, Mers Inc., $413,882, Gateway Estates III, Lot 14;

Jeffery D. Dukes, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $39,800, Gateway Estates III, Lot 14, 34/4N/21E;

Michael A. Welch, Mers Inc., $101,100, Scottdale Heights, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 13;

Elaina M. Penn, Mers Inc., $231,198, Clubview Estates, Phase VI, Block A, Lot 14;

Todd J. Rose, Mers Inc., $271,606, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 3;

Ralph E. Martz, Mers Inc., $238,000, 12/4N/21E;

Nomar J. M. Gotera, Mers Inc., $243,333, Campbell Mill Subdivision, Lot 4;

David P. Martin, Mers Inc., $259,000, Valley Stream Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block A, Lot 9;

Donnie Uptain, Mers Inc., $97,000, Jordyn Place, Re-plat, Block A, Lot 49;

William Body, Jr., Mers Inc., $154,619, 15/4N/21E;

Jordan T. Moody, Mers Inc., $243,460, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 28;

Susie V. Hutto, Mers Inc., $120,000, Chateau Hills Subdivision, Phase I, Block D, Lot 9;

Randy J. Hoy, Mers Inc., $202,554, Clubview Estates, Phase V, Block B, Lot 5;

Arthur J. Pruitt, Mers Inc., $155,474, Valley Hills Subdivision, 15th Addition, Block E, Lot 8;

Valerie Smith, Mers Inc., $167,800, Wakefield Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block H, Lot 53, Lot 54;

Christopher Kerfoot, River Bank & Trust, $59,000, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 9, Lot 10;

Dennis Chastang, BankPlus, $165,750, 16/4N/22E;

Brendan K. Dow, Mers Inc., $210,123, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block C, Lot 8;

Shelby R. German, Mers Inc., $121,212, Eagle Landing Townhouses, Block A, Lot 13;

Christopher C. Hodgon, Regions Bank, $181,818, Oliver Lake Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 13;

Jason K. Brunson, Mers Inc., $241,750, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 156;

Phillip S. Igo, II, Mers Inc., $112,917, Pinehurst Subdivision, Block C, Lot 11;

Huey E. Jackson, Sr., Mers Inc., $114,000, 22/4N/22E;

Jason V. Motley, Mers Inc., $245,000, 23/3N/21E;

Austin D. Holt, Mers Inc., $65,656, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 1;

Henry O. Arana, Mers Inc., $219,446, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 31;

William T. J. Hulsey, Mers Inc., $240,070, Valley Hills Subdivision, 12th Addition, Block A, Lot 4;

Kenneth B. Johnson, Mers Inc., $85,858, Oak Ridge Subdivision, Lot 5;

Clay D. Craig, Wells Fargo Bank, $180,750, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block G, Lot 17;

Jason Stump, Mers Inc., $252,000, 16/5N/22E;

Nathaniel Strother, Mers Inc., $116,161, Jamestowne Colony, Block C, Lot 7;

Seth Thompson, Mers Inc., $323,610, Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3;

Clarrisa J. Strickland, Mers Inc., $131,313, Lakes Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3;

Derek Williams, Mers Inc., $188,640, 3/3N/21E;

Joseph R. Mulheron, Mers Inc., $248,640, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block D, Lot 14;

Joshua J. Koob, Mers Inc., $303,548, Shell Landing, Phase II, Block C, Lot 15;

Bryon W. Strickland, Mers Inc., $144,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 11th Addition, Block H, Lot 7;

David A. Fernandez, Mers Inc., $135,140, Fairfield Estates, Phase IV, Block F, Lot 8;

Phillip T. Askins, River Bank & Trust, $41,320, 27/5N/21E;

