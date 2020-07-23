For The Record

Marriage LicensesThe following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between July 13 and July 17:
Renee Mohamed Akasha and Coleman Grant Collins, 07/13/2020.
Edward Allen Smith and Michelle Angela Lopez, 07/13/2020.
Craig Allen Victor and Chasitie Deanne Gilmore, 07/13/2020.
Gabriel Allen Coppinger and Emily Frances Davidson, 07/14/2020.
Derek Keith Haynes and Jennifer Small, 07/15/2020.
Richard Andrew Stumpf, II and Lindsay Ann Cooper, 07/16/2020.
Zachary Ronald Sowatzke and Clarissa S. Harabedian, 07/17/2020.
Real Estate TransfersThe following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between July 13 and July 17:
Ronald L. Peacock, First South Farm Credit, $58,650, 31/4N/21E.
Scobie Land & Homes Inc., River Bank & Trust, $277,928, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 17.
Harley Mast, Mers Inc., $223,906, 23/7N/22E.
Steve Strickland Homes LLC, River Bank & Trust, $249,600, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 32.
Steve Strickland Homes LLC, River Bank & Trust, $41,867.35, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block A, Lot 33.
Steve Strickland Homes LLC, River Bank & Trust, $251,200, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 13.
Danny L. Maugans, Mers Inc., $219,301, Valley Streams Garden Subdivision, Block D, Lot 6.
Cory B. Schnaufer, Mers Inc., $139,895, Cotton Creek Planation, Phase III, Block E, Lot 14.
Christopher M. Hunter, River Bank & Trust, $260,000, 17/6N/22E.
Wesley H. McCormick, Mers Inc., $146,400, Indian Lakes Subdivision, Block D, Lot 1.
Patrick S. Larson, Mers Inc., $287,565, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3.
Williams H. Shinholster, Mers Inc., $82,853, 31/5N/22E.
Tyler Lewis, Mers Inc., $204,600, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase 1, Block C, Lot 14.
Jacqueline C. Beyer, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $243,200, Legacy Farms, Phase III, Block G, Lot 4.
Gerry N. Merrihew, Mers Inc., $302,494, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 32.
Gary D. Dobbs, River Bank & Trust, $316,240.45, 16/4N/22E.
John W. Kammerer, Mers Inc., $171,003, 22/4N/21E.
M4 Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $160,000, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block C, Lot 5.
M4 Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $160,000, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block C, Lot 4.
M4 Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $41,091.65, Azalea Commons, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2, 3.
Cindy M. Shirley, All In Credit Union, $138,600, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase 1, Block B, Lot 25.
Max M. Johnson, Avadian Credit Union, $263,625. Turtleback Subdivision, Block D, Lot 13.
Terry L. Hanson, Mers Inc., $175,000, 26/4N/21E.
Deana A. Voska, Mers Inc., $251,655, 33/4N/22E, 34/4N/22E.
Dongjin Park, Mers Inc., $277,996, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 5.
Monique L. Boyd, Mers Inc., $122,126, Heritage Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 7.
Ralph J. Wright, Mers Inc., $195,870, Indian Lakes, 4th Addition, Block E, Lot 12.
Samuel W. Koonce, Mers Inc., $162,100, Harrand Creek Estates, Block G, Lot 12.
Lonnie E. Plott, Mers Inc., $517,545, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 36.
Halie Fortner, Mers Inc., $161,500, Clubview Estates, Phase IV, 2nd Addition, Block B, Lot 9.
Lindsay J. Kennerly, Mers Inc., $271,095, Curington Farms Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 10.
Andrew Lekowski, Mers Inc., $143,702, Indian Springs Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 7.
Vincent A. Holbrook, Wells Fargo Bank, $174,746, Bellwood Road Subdivision, Block A, Lot 7.
Ryan W. Dechent, Mers Inc., $360,094, Lakes Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4.
RMCA LLC, Southeast Alabama Regional, $215,000, 15/4N/22E.
William Leckie, Mers Inc., $109,971, Idlewood Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block F, Lot 10.
John M. Cunningham, II, Mers Inc., $253,820, Shell Landing East, Phase 1, Block A, Lot 1.
Cynthia A. Gorzelnik, Mers Inc., $150,100, Ridge at Stephens Farms, Phase II, Block B, Lot 23.
Rodney C. Thornton, Synovus Bank, $108,650, Creek Pointe Crossing Lot 3, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block A, Lot 23.
S&T Homes LLC, BankPlus, $244,014, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 12.
Cecil R. Acreman, River Bank & Trust, $265,000, 3/3N/22E.
John A. Kirchner, Mers Inc., $183,000, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block E, Lot 71.
Kent M. Macgregor, Mers Inc., $333,504, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 19.
Galen L. Cooper, All In Credit Union, $20,000, 31/5N/22E.
Joseph C. Gipson, All In Credit Union, $25,000, Foxhill Subdivision, Block C, Lot 22.
Pamela S. Vawter, All In Credit Union, $25,000, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 19.
Kevin E. Schultz, Mers Inc., $268,500, Cold Water Creek Subdivision, Lot 21.
Edward Wiesmeier, Mers Inc., $166,400, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase II, Block G, Lot 33.
Donny R. Whatley, Mers Inc., $142,197, Morgan Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block C, Lot 14.
Luke M. Peters, Mers Inc., $290,000, Forest Park Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block I, Lot 5.
Jose F. Magana, Navy Federal Credit Union, $170,780, Wakefield Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block H, Lot 57, 58.
Timothy M. Lee, Navy Federal Credit Union, $71,600, Foxchase, Phase II, Block A, Lot 13.
Gwendolyn Gilley Construction, Citizens Bank, $234,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 11.
Krystal L. Kirkland, Mers Inc., $137,464, Shell Heights Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block D, Lot 7.
Leonard S. Momeny, Mers Inc., $218,336, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 15.
Christopher D. Cochran, Mers Inc., $290,000, 25/5N/22E.
Dustin A. Esenwein, Mers Inc., $310,800, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 1.
Allison L. Moore, Mers Inc., $158,565, Cottage Hills Subdivision, Block A, Lot 1.
Brian Garner, Mers Inc., $75,000, 35/7N/22E.
Brandon K. Carpenter, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $42,400, 6/5N/22E, 31/6N/22E.
