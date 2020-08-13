You have permission to edit this article.
For the Record
For the Record

Marriage Licenses

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between August 3 and August 7:

Waylon M. Jackson and Geneva Nicole Solis, 08/04/2020;

Matthew Brian Fleming and Georgia Carolyn Dean, 08/05/2020;

James Newton Burch, Jr., and Amber Dione Sykes Carr, 08/05/2020;

Korbin K. Galligan and Emily Ann Gonzalez, 08/05/2020;

Tyler Devoid Baxter and Rylee Brianna Segrest, 08/06/2020;

Ashleigh Jae Causey and Jaimie Ty Kelley, 08/06/2020;

Andrew Scott Moss and Kayla Alexus Hayes, 08/07/2020;

Taylor Rose Nolen and Robert David Rodgers, 08/07/2020;

Madison Gabriel Hager and Jordann Rose Sagraves, 08/07/2020.

Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between August 3 and August 7:

Daniel H. McCormick, Mers Inc., $109,912, 32/5N/22E;

Terrence Clark, Mers Inc., $295,010, 34/5N/22E;

Kenneth E. Yohn, Mers Inc., $160,000, 16/5N/22E;

Carl M. Doneff, Mers Inc., $122,500, Quail Hollow, Block D, Lot 3;

Carlos A. King, Navy Federal Credit Union, $296,000, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 14;

Donald S. Pittman LLC, Marjorie B. Pittman, $354,000, Circle Plaza, Lot 9;

Daniel G. Heller, Mers Inc., $145,950, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 17;

Billy Cotter Construction, River Bank & Trust, $142,400, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 54;

Diversified Homes & Properties, River Bank & Trust, $174,000, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 23;

Billy Cotter Construction, River Bank & Trust, $142,400, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 53;

Chasity B. Lentz, Mers Inc., $294,400, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block C, Lot 15;

Jeremy L. Hilton, Housing & Urban Dev Secre…, $4,999.02, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 33;

Josef M. Lemmen, Mers Inc., $205,000, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 6;

George H. Scales, Mers Inc., $218,463, Legacy Farms, Phase II, Block B, Lot 16;

Bryan C. Leitch, Mers Inc., $251,658, Stonechase Subdivision, Phase I, Re-plat, Block D, Lot 1;

Bo J. Galimore, Mers Inc., $145,750, 29/3N/22E;

Janet M. Miller, United States of Agricult…, $107,000, Griffin Heights, Block B, Lot 6;

John Perez, Mers Inc., $250,000, Valley Stream Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 10;

Shelby Sous, Mers Inc., $130,500, Willow Bend Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block E, Lot 2;

Eric J. Stadler, Mers Inc., $219,510, 13/3N/22E;

David C. Brown, Mers Inc., $288,108, Oliver’s Lake Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 5;

Laura Van-Hout, Mers Inc., $299,900, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase III, Block F, Lot 11;

Michael Lawson, Mers Inc., $175,000, Hampton Place, Phase II, Lot 6;

Donna J. Shimunek, BankPlus, $168,274.50, Sims Subdivision, Lot 4, 5;

Michael L. Woodham, Mers Inc., $273,772, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 16;

Luke C. Anderson, All In Credit Union, $77,500, Briarwood West, Phase II, Block B, Lot 6;

Lawton Dantzler, Mers Inc., $118,844, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block B, Lot 4;

Russell Jones, Mers Inc., $108,000, Scottdale Heights, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 8;

Justin Thomas, Mers Inc., $214,727, Cotton Creek Plantation IV, Block G, Lot 22;

Katherine Waters, Mers Inc., $352,935, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 3;

Alfred E. Sweeney, III, Mers Inc., $167,700, Gateway Estates Subdivision, Block A, Lot 14, 15;

Anthony C. Blakney, Mers Inc., $235,470, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block F, Lot 35;

David W. Green, Mers Inc., $435,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block B, Lot 19;

Robert E. Brooks, Mers Inc., $263,500, 16/4N/22E;

Matthew Baldwin, Mers Inc., $207,669, Valley Streams Garden Subdivision, Block D, Lot 17;

Brent A. Howell, Citizens Bank, $200,000, Keyton Crossings, Block B, Lot 1;

Anita M. Valdez, Mers Inc., $355,700, Cotton Creek, Phase I-EC, Block E, Lot A-31;

Michael E. Walker, Mers Inc., $392,865, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 12;

Yong H. Jung, Mers Inc., $227,920, Brookwood Subdivision, Block E, Lot 10;

M & S Development LLC, River Bank & Trust, $500,000, 6/4N/22E, 7/4N/22E;

Marc Sieving, All In Credit Union, $100,000, 35/5N/22E;

Christopher J. Niosi, All In Credit Union, $91,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 4;

Donald N. Smith, Citizens Bank, $230,000, South Ninety-Two Minor Subdivision, Lot 3;

Donald N. Smith, Citizens Bank, $227,600, South Ninety-Two Minor Subdivision, Lot 4;

John M. D. Baker, Mers Inc., $162,000, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block F, Lot 10;

Elaines Reeves Construction, Samson Banking Company Inc., $244,400, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5;

Teddy R. Reeves, Friend Bank, $499,500, 25/4N/22E;

Tiffany Schladweiler-Corrice, Mers Inc., $305,000, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block C, Lot 4;

Leon B. Cowart, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Johnson Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2;

Robert J. Vidensek, Navy Federal Credit Union, $273,621, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase IB, Block A, Lot 17;

Todd B. Matthes, Mers Inc., $320,314, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 4;

Ricardo W. Burke, Mers Inc., $197,840, Forest Park Addition, Block 1, Lot 1, 2;

Mark E. Beck, Mers Inc., $256,730, Legends Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 28;

Raymond J. Vallor, Jr., Mers Inc., $280,460, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase II, Block E, Lot 81;

Robert K. Richburg, Mers Inc., $304,565, 36/4N/21E;

Branden L. Barnes, Mers Inc., $131,655, Wakefield Subdivision, Block D, Lot 41, 42;

Nicholas L. Horne, III, Mers Inc., $228,900, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 33;

Kenneth C. Ashline, Mers Inc., $225,111, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Lot B-14;

Christopher G. Bokenfohr, Mers Inc., $234,350, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase II, Bock C, Lot 16;

Dylan R. Longino, Mers Inc., $157,700, Regency Heights Subdivision, 6th Addition, Block B, Lot 7;

Anna M. De Almeida, Tyndall Federal Credit Union, $131,575, Pinehurst Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 3;

Albert J. Lee, Mers Inc., $319,410, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block K, Lot 3;

Ruben D. Cruz, Mers Inc., $331,520, Rose Brook Subdivision, Lot 1;

Kyler C. Harmeling, Mers Inc., $232,221, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 8;

George R. Hickman, Valley National Bank, $245,000, Creek Pont Subdivision, Block C, Lot 19;

Kevin V. Harvey, Mers Inc., $405,000, Oakridge Forest Subdivision, Phase II, Lot 67;

Charles B. Kelsey, Mers Inc., $242,250, Parish Place, Phase II, Lot 22;

Robert A. Parker, Mers Inc., $271,000, Martin Heights Subdivision, 10th Addition, Block A, Lot 3.

