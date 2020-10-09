For The Record

Marriage Licenses
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between September 28 and October 2:
Collin Anthony Cooley and Carli Elizabeth Sontag, 09/28/2020;
Brock Ashton Lambert and Claire Elizabeth Bailey, 09/28/2020;
Ethan D’Wan Henley and Morgan Leigh Green, 09/30/2020;
Tyler Keith Walters and Amanda Lyn Carter, 10/02/2020;
Kristen Lane Sears and Weston Scott Hamilton, 10/02/2020;
Cody Van Godwin and Christina Nicole Plummer, 10/02/2020;
Garreth Blair Cawley and Caitlin Elizabeth Hines, 10/02/2020;
Ashley Nicole Bneder and Jason Kyle Johnson, 10/02/2020.
Real Estate Transfers
The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between September 28 and October 2:
Nickolas Littlefield, Mers Inc., $305,000, Oak Ridge Forest Subdivision, Phase IX, Lot 168;
Geoffrey V. Whittington, Mers Inc., $470,000, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 18;
Joylee S. Cain, Mers Inc., $139,800, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase IA, Block B, Lot 5;
William N. Gainey, Navy Federal Credit Union, $119,250, 29/4N/22E;
Andrew Kelley, River Bank & Trust, $140,000, Regency Heights Subdivision, Block C, Lot 1;
Jeff M. Jeffers, All In Credit Union, $50,000, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block F, Lot 11;
Steve A. Donahue, Jr., Mers Inc., $457,525, Winterberry Way Development, Lot 5;
Kimberly B. Ellis, Mers Inc., $186,000, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase III, Block D, Lot 5;
Scott Long, Mers Inc., $252,784, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block D, Lot 4;
Nicholas G. Swiatkowski, Dwight Adams, $35,000, 15/4N/22E;
Bryan J. Welch, Citizens Bank, $188,942, 15/4N/22E;
Melva Pinkston, Mers Inc., $255,500, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3;
Sonia Y. Rodriguez, Navy Federal Credit Union, $117,600, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, Block F, Lot 10;
Michael W. Gooch, Keesley Federal Credit Union, $50,360, Valley Stream Subdivision, 9th Addition, Block H, Lot 14;
James P. McDonough, Citizens Bank, $171,600, County Club Meadows, Phase I, Block B, Lot 5;
Hannah E. Morris, Mers Inc., $87,878, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 43;
Charlotte M. Strickland, Mers Inc., $117,826, Griffin Heights Subdivision, Block B, Lot 4;
Kevin E. Owens, Mers Inc., $220,421, 10/4N/21E;
Kyle W. Lenz, Mers Inc., $146,800, Parrish Farms Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 31;
Christopher C. Simons, Mers Inc., $256,650, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block C, Lot 5;
Charles F. Ericksen, Mers Inc., $222,397, Turtleback Subdivision, Block A, Lot 3;
Megan Warren, Mers Inc., $191,818, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 25;
Steven Skeen, Mers Inc., $121,815, Pinedale Estates Subdivision, Block F, Lot 5;
Bradleigh R. Schafer, Mers Inc., $162,000, Morgan Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block A, Lot 15;
Andrew S. Graves, Mers Inc., $327,500, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 8;
Mark S. Goodson, II, Mers Inc., $250,000, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 5;
Lisa M. Hale, Mers Inc., $120,915, Chateau Hills Subdivision, Phase I, Block D, Lot 4;
Julie Eagle, Mers Inc., $214,830, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 18;
Julee S. Wood, Mers Inc., $304,000, 13/3N/22E;
Devon W. Greer, Mers Inc., $73,360, Foxchase Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 8;
Jeramy H. Smith, Mers Inc., $267,368, Shell Landing East, Phase I, Block D, Lot 12;
Bobby J. Jones, Jr., Mers Inc., $240,300, Gateway Estates, III, Lot 156;
Zachary D. Ellenburg, Mers Inc., $169,080, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 5;
James Jun, Navy Federal Credit Union, $207,200, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block E, Lot 7;
Jaqueline Miranda, Mers Inc., $162,011, Mayberry Place, Phase I, Block E, Lot 18;
Karen L. Brabham, Synovus Bank, $20,000, Martin Heights, 7th Addition, Block B, Lot 1;
Cynthia Rios, Mers Inc., $116,161, Briarhill Acres, 2nd Addition, Block B, Lot 20;
Josh D. Chubb, Mers Inc., $361,027, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 11;
Robert D. Belcher, Mers Inc., $189,000, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block E, Lot 24;
Keiandra N. Lane, Mers Inc., $259,000, Morgan Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 17;
David Ogden, Mers Inc., $312,562, Birchwood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 20;
Jala Davis, Mers Inc., $112,917, Sunset Hills Subdivision, Block F, Lot 3;
Jerald L. Jones, Mers Inc., $352,700, Mill Creek, Phase II, Lot 11;
Donald J. Page, Mers Inc., $200,000, Country Club Estates Subdivision, Lot 13;
Steven E. Blair, Mers Inc., $143,235, Clubview Estates Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 11;
Jose R. C. Vidal, Mers Inc., $100,000, Gateway Estates IV, Lot 1;
Erin Young, Mers Inc., $103,200, Creekeside Townhomes, Block A, Lot 16;
Kristen M. Gilley, Mers Inc., $214,692, Oliver Lake Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 12;
Jeremy D. Mack, First South Farm Credit A…, $126,175, 21/6N/22E;
Joseph Leblanc, Mers Inc., $284,900, Brookwood Subdivision, Block I, Lot 16;
Nathaniel M. Cafini, Mers Inc., $171,482, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block D, Lot 50;
Travis Slawson, Mers Inc., $237,500, 22/4N/20E;
Anita K. Mullis, Mers Inc., $182,828, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 41.
