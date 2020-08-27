 Skip to main content
For the Record
For the Record

Marriage Licenses

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between August 17 and August 21:

Antonio Dejesus Diaz and Michelle Rocio Roldan, 08/17/2020;

Angelica Faye Newsome and Joel Raymond Webb, 08/17/2020;

Cody Spencer Shoemaker and Taylor Alexia Brownell, 08/18/2020;

Brian Lane Pardue and Sarah Beth Aronack, 08/20/2020;

Owahtedka Dennard and Norberto Antonio Sola, Jr., 08/21/2020;

Stanley Steven Henderson and Christa Nicole Davis, 08/21/2020;

Timothy Dain Denmon, Jr. and Elizabeth Lucille Morgan, 08/21/2020.

Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between August 17 and August 21:

John Arnold, Wells Fargo Bank N.A., $92,000, Brown Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block F, Lot 2;

Russell W. Hazeltoin, All In Credit Union, $65,000, Legends Subdivision, Block A, Lot 5;

Joshua T. Woodard, Mers Inc., $225,385, Oak Ridge Forest, Phase V, Re-plat, Lot 108;

Kerry M. Gonzales, Navy Federal Credit Union, $99,138, Creekside Townhomes, Re-plat, Block A, Lot 8;

Tracy J. Deluca, PeopleSouth Bank, $99,000, 14/4N/21E;

John D. Tonelli, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, $5,958.52, Brookwood Subdivision, Block O, Lot 15;

Donald D. Duvall, Jr., Mers Inc., $234,000, 28/4N/22E;

Kenneth J. Yelverton, Mers Inc., $220,388, Gateway Estates, Phase III, Lot 98;

Michael G. Moore, Mers Inc., $61,800, 22/3N/22E;

Scott G. Kennis, Mers Inc., $174,500, Valley Hills Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block F, Lot 3;

Mikel E. Featherston, Jr., All In Credit Union, $15,000, Rosewood Subdivision, Lot 19, 20;

Morgan D. Murphy, Mers Inc., $117,748, 20/4N/22E;

Christopher Shaffer, Mers Inc., $165,000, Legacy Farms, Phase IV, Block I, Lot 14;

Dustin J. Williams, Mers Inc., $153,347, Scottdale Heights Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block D, Lot 8;

Christopher M. Marshall, Mers Inc., $290,950, 15/3N/21E, 16/3N/21E;

Vernon B. Day, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, $4,331.36, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block D, Lot 9;

Brian R. Mooney, Mers Inc., $183,098; Clubview Estates, Phase I, Block C, Lot 5;

Paul W. Bracewell, Mers Inc., $270,000, 21/5N/22E;

James L. Pettigrew, II, Mers Inc., $202,610, Gateway Estates III, Lot 44;

HEER Properties LLC, River Bank & Trust, $1,267,900, Brabham Corner, 2nd Re-plat, Block A, Lot 1;

HEER Properties LLC, River Bank & Trust, $785,000, Brabham Corner, 2nd Re-plat, Block A, Lot 1;

James M. Dickey, Mers Inc., $174,605, Alpha Heights Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 14;

Terry L. Walls, Mers Inc., $312,400, Bridlewood Farms, Phase II, Lot 26;

Jacquelyn E. Jones, Regions Bank, $116,000, Windover, Phase III, Block E, Lot 2;

Anthony Kinney, Mers Inc., $301,500, Windsor Trace, Phase I, Lot 85;

Taylor Grant, Mers Inc., $166,666, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 12;

Jerry L. Boykin, Mers Inc., $81,900, Scottdale Heights, 1st Addition, Block B, Lot 10;

Rodney A. Thompson, Mers Inc., $240,471, Dupree Pointe Subdivision, Lot 17;

Harris Whitaker, Mers Inc., $233,300, 17/4N/22E;

Robert C. Tice, III, Citizens Bank, $59,326, Goodson Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 1;

Haley Freeman, Mers Inc., $368,177, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 8;

Leroy P. Harper, Mers Inc., $134,680, Forest Park Subdivision, 4th Addition, Block L, Lot 1;

John C. Nichols, Mers Inc., $268,620, 13/4N/21E;

Ezra M. Engel, Mers Inc., $83,886, Briarwood West, Phase II, Block E, Lot 5;

James D. Tebbe, Mers Inc., $196,840, Regency Meadows, Block D, Lot 9;

Yonghwan Lee, Mers Inc., $250,000, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block D, Lot 10;

Aaron N. Drummond, Mers Inc., $137,082, Regency Heights Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block C, Lot 4;

Wayne L. Chambers, Mers Inc., $214,598, Huntington Ridge Subdivision, Phase II, Block C, Lot 33;

Michael B. Goodson, River Bank & Trust, $289,000, 7/3N/21E;

Charles F. White, Jr., Mers Inc., $332,536, Martin Farms, Lot 3;

Stephen A. Water, Mers Inc., $223,014, Brookwood Subdivision, Block F, Lot 5;

Jacob Qualls, Troy Bank and Trust Company, $272,000, 16/3N/22E;

Shane Spears, Mers Inc., $179,100, 19/4N/21E;

Grady Porter, Mers Inc., $191,812, Valley Hills Subdivision, 8th Addition, Block C, Lot 18;

Lawrence W. Duemmel, Mers Inc., $75,600, 31/4N/22E;

Brad M. Posey, Mers Inc., $286,938, 4/3N/22E, 33/4N/22E;

Steven Thompson, Mers Inc., $134,476, 18/4N/21E;

Tomas A. Arias, Jr., Mers Inc., $215,835, Central Park Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 1;

Eric R. Payne, Mers Inc., $208,650, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Block C, Lot 2;

Steven S. Couty, Mers Inc., $180,000, 17/4N/22E;

Shelley A. Shirley, Mers Inc., $180,500, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block F, Lot 2;

Ezra M. Engel, Envoy Mortgage LTD, $78,200, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block B, Lot 10;

Michael S. Heitzman, Mers Inc., $89,351, Pine Forest Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3;

Dennis Proell, Mers Inc., $264,180, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 7.

