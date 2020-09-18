 Skip to main content
For The Record
For The Record

Marriage Licenses

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between September 7 and September 11:

Lucia Carmelita Hughes and David John Kenney, 09/11/2020;

Jason Earl Castle and Violet Rose A. Bonwell, 09/11/2020;

Tammy Renae Carre and David Wayne Readinger, 09/11/2020;

Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between September 7 and September 11:

Hunter T. Smith, Mers Inc., $64,158, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block E, Lot 15;

John Griggs & Associates, BankPlus, $257,504.40, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 58;

John Griggs & Associates, BankPlus, $279,934.15, Lakes Subdivision, Block A, Lot 59;

Joshua A. McCurry, Regions Bank, $90,000, 13/3N/22E;

Justin E. Hadden, Mers Inc., $203,741, Valley Stream Gardens Subdivision, Block D, Lot 21;

Benito A. Belgrave, Mers Inc., $343,544, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 27, 28;

James A. Hill, Mers Inc., $262,332, Valley Hills Subdivision, 9th Addition, Block E, Lot 13;

Myeongsu Kim, Mers Inc., $250,000, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase III, Block B, Lot 5;

Christopher R. Mauro, Mers Inc., $227,920, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 4;

Russell D. Macke, Wells Fargo Bank, N. A., $205,128, Legacy Farms Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 5;

Nicholas Genovese, Mers Inc., $237,847, Brookwood Subdivision, Block E, Lot 3;

Robert J. Binz, Mers Inc., $238,838, Valley Chase Subdivision, Block G, Lot 30;

Scott D. McClay, Mers Inc., $151,241, Olivers Lake Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 5;

Kimberly L. Hall, Mers Inc., $182,944, Oak Ridge Forest, Phase VI, Lot 154;

Peter J. Horton, Mers Inc., $358,750, Mill Creek, Phase I, Lot 22;

Alexandrea M. Laidlaw, Mers Inc., $205,122, Legacy Farms, Phase III, Block G, Lot 7;

Carlos E. Ramos, Mers Inc., $62,880, Briarwood West, Phase II, Block C, Lot 5;

Steven Durbin, Mers Inc., $227,171, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 11;

Eric T. Clark, Mers Inc., $160,000, 28/6N/22E, 29/6N/22E;

Gary G. Allen, Alabama AG Credit FLCA, $84,000, 19/5N/22E;

Dawn Reed, Mers Inc., $299,250, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase I, Block A, Lot 59;

Rhett G. Barnes, IV, Wells Fargo Bank, N. A., $116,800, Indian Springs, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 10;

Walter R. Kramer, Mers Inc., $393,386, Legends Subdivision, Block B, Lot 23;

James W. Eldreth, Mers Inc., $106,708, Harrand Creek Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block F, Lot 19;

Joanne S. Parker, Mers Inc., $109,090, Corner Subdivision, Block A, Lot 7;

Lacey L. Dunning, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, $3,146.12, Briarwood Park Subdivision, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2;

Galanco Inc., Citizens Bank, $256,000, Legacy Farms, Block A, Lot 27;

Jonathan D. Zorn, Mers Inc., $85,932, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block B, Lot 17;

Steven A. Turman, Mers Inc., $216,997, Ridgeway Subdivision, Lot 5;

Gregory Delgado, Mers Inc., $328,693, Bridlewood Farms Subdivision, Phase IV, Lot 27;

Coretta J. Gholston, Housing & Urban Development Secretary, $916.69, Wynnfield Place Subdivision, Block B, Lot 2;

Charles S. McArthur, Regions Bank, $249,000, 31/5N/22E;

Christy A. West, Mers Inc., $164,605, Mayberry Place, Phase II, Block B, Lot 38;

Gregory L. Flora, Mers Inc., $135,675, Harrand Creek Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block H, Lot 5;

Daniel Beckman, Mers Inc., $294,283, Martins Farms, Lot 8;

Joy L. Hodo, Mers Inc., $364,241, 19/5N/22E;

Kenneth P. Dawkins, BankPlus, $36,682, 4/4N/22E;

Gerard Dube, Mers Inc., $174,800, 26/4N/22E;

Latofia S. Jones, Mers Inc., $127,153, Deerfield Park Subdivision, 7th Addition, Block D, Lot 5.

