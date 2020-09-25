For the Record

Marriage Licenses
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between September 14 and September 18:
Riley Derez Flowers and Joterian Celeste Johnson, 09/14/2020;
Brittany L. Carpenter and Rico Rorigas Phillips, 09/14/2020;
Joshua Lane Purdy and Alana Rena Lamar, 09/14/2020;
Kyrine Skot Gutierrez and Sadi Skye Boswell, 09/18/2020;
Harry William Dixon, III and Tamrah Micheal Torres, 09/18/2020;
Matthew W. Bouhuys and Margaret Patricia Kuhns, 09/18/2020.
Real Estate Transfers
The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between September 14 and September 18:
Patrick J. Shaver, Jr., Mers Inc., $184,651, Woodland Park Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 40;
Chuck Beagles, Citizens Bank, $69,820, Rolling Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block A, Lot 22, Lot 23;
Cody Grave, Mers Inc., $301,577, Legends Subdivision, Phase II, Block E, Lot 10;
Clarke J. White, Mers Inc., $244,000, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block C, Lot 9;
Ryan Knight, Mers Inc., $176,467, Clubview Estates, Phase II, Block B, Lot 10;
Robert C. Tice, III, Citizens Bank, $59,326, Goodson Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block E, Lot 1;
Seneca Pena-Collazo, All In Credit Union, $78,500, Briarwood West, Phase II, Block E, Lot 2;
Laury J. Dockery, Mers Inc., $61,600, Foxhill Commons, Phase II, Block A, Lot 22;
Shannan Warren, Mers Inc., $357,000, 34/5N/22E;
Belinda K. Hilton, Mers Inc., $142,000, Foxhill Subdivision, Block C, Lot 12;
Clifton Montgomery, Mers Inc., $207,070, Regency Meadows Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 8;
Angela Webb, Mers Inc., $174,499, 26/4N/21E;
George C. Webster, Mers Inc., $77,613, Idlewood Subdivision, Block A, Lot 10;
Mazellah Powers, Mers Inc., $124,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, Block B, Lot 14;
Travis B. Holland, Mers Inc., $268,335, Southern Winds Subdivision, Phase I, Block B, Lot 1;
Brian D. Jones, Mers Inc., $90,000, Morgan Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block A, Lot 10;
Michael F. Nysewander, Citizens Bank, $28,900, 1/6N/22E;
Galanco Inc., Citizens Bank, $280,000, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block M, Lot 2;
Jeffrey W. Bond, Navy Federal Credit Union, $276,954, Broookwood Subdivision, Block G, Lot 17;
Derrick R. Nunley, Mers Inc., $122,634, Clovermade Subdivision, Re-subdivision, Block C, Lot 1;
Dallas J. Bergeson, Mers Inc., $148,500, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase II, Block A, Lot 6;
Jacob Klinger, Publix Employees Federal Credit Union, $137,000, Oliver’s Lake Subdivision, Block C, Lot 14;
Scott J. Vanhoveln, Mers Inc., $265,050, Creek Pointe Subdivision, Block B, Lot 34;
Shaquille Cruz, Mers Inc., $271,095, Tartan Pines Golf Community, Phase IA, Block B, Lot 22;
Charles V. J. Ezzell, All In Credit Union, $29,000, Wooded Acres Subdivision, 1st Addition, Lot 55;
John J. Cammarota, Mers Inc., $116,250, Harrand Creek Estates, 7th Addition, Block E, Lot 9;
Skyler G. Thorson, Mers Inc., $210,765, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block F, Lot 3;
Ian Stoneback, Mers Inc., $194,472, Mayberry Place Subdivision, Phase II, Block B, Lot 41;
Robert F. Atkinson, II, Mers Inc., $126,320, Harrand Creek Subdivision, 3rd Addition, Block F, Lot 16;
Palm L. Forward, Navy Federal Credit Union, $301,687, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block A, Lot 55;
Darren D. Russell, Mers Inc., $113,636, 20/4N/22E.
