 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the Record
0 comments

For the Record

  • 0

Marriage Licenses

The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between September 21 and September 25:

Ivory Edwards and Vanessa Morrast Knight, 09/21/2020;

Robert Charles Johnson and Jessica Leigh Reeves, 09/22/2020;

Ashley Brooke D. Newman and Jeremy Daniel Strickland, 09/23/2020;

Anthony Keith Adkison and Martha Ann Cook, 09/24/2020;

Richard Stokewell Adams and Connie Lynette Harris, 09/24/2020.

Real Estate Transfers

The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between September 21 and September 25:

Chad R. Waterman, Mers Inc., $176,854, Selman Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 9;

Alec Bollinger, Mers Inc., $89,001, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 39;

Clinton L. Wilks, Mers Inc., $158,111, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block A, Lot 23;

Bridgette M. Peterson, Mers Inc., $326,556, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 12;

Richard D. Brown, Mers Inc., $159,595, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3;

Enterprise Muffler and Brake Service, Regions Bank, $78,720.11, 20/4N/22E;

Gustavo M. Herrera, Regions Bank, $100,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block C, Lot 6;

Derek J. Goodson, Mers Inc., $336,800, Winterberry Way Development, Lot 9;

Vinquez E. Askew, Mers Inc., $257,796, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 2;

Catherine R. Watson, All In Credit Union, $45,000, 15/4N/21E;

Mary J. Collins, Mers Inc., $150,500, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block B, Lot 35;

John Brinkley, Mers Inc., $300,964, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 48;

Enterprise Investment Properties, BankPlus, $269,832.85, Lakes Subdivision, Block B, Lot 1;

Jamie A. Baker, Mers Inc., $72,000, Dunwoody, Phase I, Block A, Lot 3;

Thomas S. Ferguson, Mers Inc., $118,709, Eagle Landing Townhomes, Block A, Lot 28;

Jackie L. Damron, Mers Inc., $119,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block D, Lot 8;

Robert Germond, IV, Mers Inc., $217,560, Indian Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 8;

Jamie Haeberle, Mers Inc., $256,000, Dupree Point Subdivision, Lot 10;

Eddy A. Tucker, Mers Inc., $270,230, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block D, Lot 7;

Thomas J. Keagy, Mers Inc., $304,385, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2;

New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $306,000, 33/4N/22E, 34/4N/22E;

Kendall L. Merritt, Mers Inc., $148,900, 10/4N/21E;

Theodore J. Kruk, Mers Inc., $259,600, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block J, Lot 13;

Frazier Honkomp, Mers Inc., $177,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 51;

James T. Sullivan, Mers Inc., $276,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 5;

Barlyn G. Holland, II, Mers Inc., $77,400, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 13;

Monika Nabarrete, Mers Inc., $72,000, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II, Re-plat, Block B, Lot 25;

Duffy S. Keeton, Mers Inc., $244,518, Woodland Park, Phase II, Block A, Lot 63, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 61;

Jason Caldwell, Mers Inc., $202,800, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 9;

Cleveland W. Upton, Mers Inc., $269,360, Country Club Estates, 3rd Addition, Lot 12;

Staci J. Hayes, Mers Inc., $85,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block A, Lot 14;

April Finedore, All In Credit Union, $23,000, 20/5N/21E;

Marc J. Morris, Mers Inc., $396,974, 25/3N/21E, 26/3N/21E;

Mario A. Reyes, All In Credit Union, $60,000, 15/4N/22E, 16/4N/22E;

Adam H. Cotter, Mers Inc., $485,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 3;

Michael A. Sorrells, Mers Inc., $162,800, 23/6N/21E;

Adam L. Hamilton, Mers Inc., $102,203, 20/4N/22E;

Jody D. Gatlin, Mers Inc., $418,435, Legends Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6;

New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $108,000, Singing Brook Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 4.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 20 and September 26. The information is in the following format…

+4
House burns on N. Main Street
News

House burns on N. Main Street

A large house fire lit up Main Street Monday morning while simultaneously covering it in billowing dark, black smoke that could be seen across town.

Aviation Council board adds Hayes
News

Aviation Council board adds Hayes

Enterprise Municipal Airport Manager Staci Hayes has been voted onto the Board of Directors for the Aviation Council of Alabama, which represents international, air carrier and general aviation airports across the state.

“I’m very honored. I was shocked – pleasantly shocked,” said Hayes, who is also the Interim Director of Engineering Services for the city of Enterprise. “The Aviation Council is the voice for all the airports across Alabama.”

The council also represents aviation businesses, economic developers, pilots, aircraft owners and aviation associations. Its mission is continued improvement, development and advancement of airports and aviation throughout the state.

The Aviation Council puts on conferences and workshops, awards scholarships and provides resources and information for all of the state’s aviation interests. In addition, it is actively involved in legislative issues at both the state and national levels and serves as a resource to elected officials from local to national.

Hayes took over as Airport Manager and was elevated to Interim Director of Engineering in May of 2019. Even before taking over as manager, she had worked with the Aviation Council.

“I had attended a few of the workshops before I became the airport manager, but especially after that” she said. “This association, they’re the ones that people go to.

“Like down in Gulf Shores, they just had Hurricane Sally come through. They can come to the Aviation Council and we can help them.”

Hayes said she got a call in June from Art Morris, the former manager over Dothan Regional Airport, who still helps the Aviation Council in retirement.

“I’m not quite sure who nominated me, but he told me I had been nominated to fill an opening on their board,” she said. “They had one slot open because someone had resigned off the board. I’m going to take that spot and I have two years. Normally, it’s a three-year term. You can be reappointed to it.”

She found out Monday she had been added.

The council has five communities and Hayes said she would love to work on the Legislative Committee.

“That’s the committee that helps to go get grant money for all the airports,” she said.

She will likely get assigned a committee when the Aviation Council meets next month. It meets in Montgomery on the third Wednesday of every month.

Alabama’s Airport System is a major contributor to economic development, tourism and is a valuable transportation infrastructure resource for the state. Both commercial airline service and general aviation airports are major tools for local and statewide economic growth.

Adequate and safely maintained airports are an essential part of every community’s transportation infrastructure. The Aviation Council of Alabama is the state’s only Airport and Aviation Association that serves to protect the interest of airports, business and individuals that make up the “grassroots” of the aviation community.

“I’m completely honored and really, really excited, especially with the situation airports are in with COVID-19,” Hayes said. “I’m excited to represent our area and our airport.”

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert