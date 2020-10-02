For the Record

Marriage Licenses
The following is a list of marriage licenses issued in Enterprise between September 21 and September 25:
Ivory Edwards and Vanessa Morrast Knight, 09/21/2020;
Robert Charles Johnson and Jessica Leigh Reeves, 09/22/2020;
Ashley Brooke D. Newman and Jeremy Daniel Strickland, 09/23/2020;
Anthony Keith Adkison and Martha Ann Cook, 09/24/2020;
Richard Stokewell Adams and Connie Lynette Harris, 09/24/2020.
Real Estate Transfers
The following is a list of real estate transfers issued in Enterprise between September 21 and September 25:
Chad R. Waterman, Mers Inc., $176,854, Selman Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Lot 9;
Alec Bollinger, Mers Inc., $89,001, Foxhill Commons Subdivision, Block A, Lot 39;
Clinton L. Wilks, Mers Inc., $158,111, Cotton Creek Plantation, Phase I, Block A, Lot 23;
Bridgette M. Peterson, Mers Inc., $326,556, Coldwater Creek Subdivision, Lot 12;
Richard D. Brown, Mers Inc., $159,595, Briarhill Acres Subdivision, Block C, Lot 3;
Enterprise Muffler and Brake Service, Regions Bank, $78,720.11, 20/4N/22E;
Gustavo M. Herrera, Regions Bank, $100,000, Turtleback Subdivision, Block C, Lot 6;
Derek J. Goodson, Mers Inc., $336,800, Winterberry Way Development, Lot 9;
Vinquez E. Askew, Mers Inc., $257,796, Curington Farm Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 2;
Catherine R. Watson, All In Credit Union, $45,000, 15/4N/21E;
Mary J. Collins, Mers Inc., $150,500, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block B, Lot 35;
John Brinkley, Mers Inc., $300,964, Sommer Brooke Subdivision, Phase III, Block A, Lot 48;
Enterprise Investment Properties, BankPlus, $269,832.85, Lakes Subdivision, Block B, Lot 1;
Jamie A. Baker, Mers Inc., $72,000, Dunwoody, Phase I, Block A, Lot 3;
Thomas S. Ferguson, Mers Inc., $118,709, Eagle Landing Townhomes, Block A, Lot 28;
Jackie L. Damron, Mers Inc., $119,000, Indian Springs Subdivision, Block D, Lot 8;
Robert Germond, IV, Mers Inc., $217,560, Indian Springs Subdivision, 2nd Addition, Block A, Lot 8;
Jamie Haeberle, Mers Inc., $256,000, Dupree Point Subdivision, Lot 10;
Eddy A. Tucker, Mers Inc., $270,230, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase II, Block D, Lot 7;
Thomas J. Keagy, Mers Inc., $304,385, Ridge at Stephens Farm, Phase I, Block C, Lot 2;
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $306,000, 33/4N/22E, 34/4N/22E;
Kendall L. Merritt, Mers Inc., $148,900, 10/4N/21E;
Theodore J. Kruk, Mers Inc., $259,600, Legacy Farms, Phase V, Block J, Lot 13;
Frazier Honkomp, Mers Inc., $177,000, Windsor Trace, Phase II, Lot 51;
James T. Sullivan, Mers Inc., $276,000, Hunter Ridge Subdivision, Phase III, Lot 5;
Barlyn G. Holland, II, Mers Inc., $77,400, Quail Hollow Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 13;
Monika Nabarrete, Mers Inc., $72,000, Dunwoody Subdivision, Phase II, Re-plat, Block B, Lot 25;
Duffy S. Keeton, Mers Inc., $244,518, Woodland Park, Phase II, Block A, Lot 63, Woodland Park, Phase III, Block A, Lot 61;
Jason Caldwell, Mers Inc., $202,800, Shell Landing Subdivision, Phase I, Block A, Lot 9;
Cleveland W. Upton, Mers Inc., $269,360, Country Club Estates, 3rd Addition, Lot 12;
Staci J. Hayes, Mers Inc., $85,000, Valley Hills Subdivision, 5th Addition, Block A, Lot 14;
April Finedore, All In Credit Union, $23,000, 20/5N/21E;
Marc J. Morris, Mers Inc., $396,974, 25/3N/21E, 26/3N/21E;
Mario A. Reyes, All In Credit Union, $60,000, 15/4N/22E, 16/4N/22E;
Adam H. Cotter, Mers Inc., $485,000, Honeysuckle Hills Subdivision, Phase III, Block B, Lot 3;
Michael A. Sorrells, Mers Inc., $162,800, 23/6N/21E;
Adam L. Hamilton, Mers Inc., $102,203, 20/4N/22E;
Jody D. Gatlin, Mers Inc., $418,435, Legends Subdivision, Block A, Lot 6;
New Vision Homebuilders LLC, River Bank & Trust, $108,000, Singing Brook Subdivision, 1st Addition, Block C, Lot 4.
