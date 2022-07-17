Former EHS student prepares for career in rural health care

Recent Enterprise High School graduate Alijyanah Sanders spent five weeks this summer learning about the need rural communities have for health care professionals and preparing for a career in the field.

Sanders was one of 10 students from nine counties who took part in the University of Alabama’s Minority Rural Health Scholars Program in June. The program’s purpose is to increase the number of minority students from rural Alabama who qualify for admission to medical school.

The program is for high school graduates who, in addition to taking classes at UA, also are provided tutorials to increase their knowledge and skills to achieve competitive scores on the Medical College Admissions Test, or MCAT.

During the program, participants also shadow physicians and other health care professionals. Funding for the programs comes from the Alabama Family Practice Rural Health Board and covers students’ course tuition, housing on campus and the cost of field trips.

A May 2022 graduate of EHS, Sanders will begin attending the University of Alabama this fall, where she will be majoring in microbiology. She says she plans to attend medical school and eventually become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Sanders said speaking with and shadowing practicing physicians was a helpful learning experience and she learned a lot about the process of applying to medical school and how to prepare for her future education.

“Before the program, I didn’t know much about medical school. I had done the research on how to get in and everything, but talking with people who went through it and are practicing now was very encouraging,” she said.

Sanders said her favorite part of the five-week program was the field trips the group took to different colleges to learn about their health care programs.

“It was a really nice experience,” Sanders said. “I got to meet several people in the field and other students. It really gives people a good idea of what college will be like and it let me know what I should prepare for.”