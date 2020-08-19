You have permission to edit this article.
Fort Benning cancels Oktoberfest
Fort Benning cancels Oktoberfest

After careful consideration for the safety of our Soldiers, retirees, family members and the community, Fort Benning is canceling the 2020 Oktoberfest held at Uchee Creek Campground & Marina.

This cancellation includes the 10K cross-country run and all activities scheduled throughout the three-day festival, traditionally held the third weekend in October.

As health conditions improve over the next year, we plan to bring back Fort Benning's favorite fall festival in 2021.

Uchee Creek Campground & Marina remains open for military-ID cardholders only. For more information on Uchee Creek Campground & Marina, as well as other Fort Benning facilities, please visit our website at benning.armymwr.com.

