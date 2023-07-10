The public is invited to any or all of the three information meetings being held in the area to discuss a draft summary of the Fort Novosel Land Use Study.

The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Corporation is working with Fort Novosel and communities in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, and Houston County to develop a Compatible Land Use Study (CLUS) that will address land use issues that may arise between the army installation and nearby landowners.

The first meeting is in the Geneva County Courthouse on the first floor July 17 at 3 p.m. A second meeting is set for the Dale County Government Building in Ozark at 2 p.m. on July 18, and a third at the Sen. Jimmy Holley Administration Building in New Brockton at 10 a.m. on July 19.

A 90-member CLUS Committee, comprised of federal, state, county, and municipal officials, along with economic development, real estate, and utility representatives, has held three meetings this year to discuss issues affecting their respective communities, said Scott Farmer, SEARP&DC Executive Director.

A survey to gather public opinion about future development and land uses near Fort Novosel was available online at the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission’s website (searpdc.org). It took about five minutes to complete, Farmer said.

“This was a non-scientific survey, being disseminated by the CLUS committee to help gauge citizen response to living and working near Fort Novosel and its outlying airfields, stage fields, and remote training areas. Survey responses were used in the development of the Fort Novosel Compatible Land Use Study,” Farmer added.

“No identification information was gathered in the survey.

“Recognizing the overlap and interdependence between the surrounding civilian communities and Fort Novosel, the purpose of this study is to improve the intergovernmental coordination and notification process by and between local governments and Fort Novosel about future development and land uses near the installation and landowners and residents,” SEARP&DC Executive Director Scott Farmer said.

“Its purpose is to educate the public and elected officials about Fort Novosel’s missions and promote a coordinated approach to making land use decisions.”