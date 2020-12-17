Fort Rucker barracks residents get new, easy way to submit work orders Jan. 1

Users will be able to create a household in the account management section of the website, so all members of a residence can see open maintenance requests, officials added. The person who creates the account and estab­lishes a residence will be required to identify a head of household. The head of household may be a member of the military or spouse.

The account can follow the Soldier or fami­ly, as well, Ragan said, adding that Soldiers who go from living in the barracks at Fort Rucker to Army-managed family housing in, say, Germany, they would just need to update their new information into the new system to use ArMA.

Specific mainte­nance request cate­gories will exist for common repairs such as plumbing, electri­cal, HVAC, broken glass and more, but if a dedicated catalog item does not exist for a specific main­tenance request, res­idents will be able to use the general interi­or or exterior request item, officials said.