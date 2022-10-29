Fort Rucker Christmas Bazaar returns Nov. 4 & 5 after two-year break

After a two-year COVID related hiatus, the Fort Rucker Community Spouse Club Annual Bazaar returns Nov. 4 and 5 and the public is invited.

“Candy Christmas” is the theme of this year’s event held at Yano Hall on Fort Rucker featuring more than 80 vendors. Friday’s hours are from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Saturday, doors are open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Vendors include a wooden toy maker, soap and candle makers, wreaths, leather goods, jewelry, gourmet popcorn makers. Also, there will be a variety of food trucks on the premises.

Although the event is open to the public, everyone going on to Fort Rucker is required to have a gate pass. More information on receiving a no-charge pass is found at https:/home.army.mil/rucker.

Admission to the bazaar is $5 or an unwrapped toy donation for the Fort Rucker Angel Tree.

The annual bazaar is the major fundraiser event of the year for the spouses’ club, said FRCSC Third Vice President Joanne Lesh.

“The proceeds, to include vendor fees, monies made through our baked goods shoppe and admission fees all go towards our scholarship and community grant programs.

“Although our new applications for these programs are not available until Dec. 1, those interested are invited to visit our website www.fortruckercsc or the FRCSC Facebook page and take a look at our previous year’s information on these programs,” she said.

“I have not been able to pinpoint the exact year the bazaar began, but after speaking with one of our long-time spouse members, I was able to discover that the bazaar started back some time in the early 1960s,” said Lesh. “After the bazaar in November of 2019, we did pause it due to COVID restrictions and are ready for its long-awaited return this year.”

The Fort Rucker Community Spouses Club is a nonprofit organization comprised of spouses from all services and ranks. The club has a long-standing tradition of serving the local community through its scholarship program, said Lesh.

With funds raised by club events and funds donated by local businesses and organizations, scholarships are awarded to military dependents of all ranks and dependents of Department of the Army/Department of Defense civilians assigned to and/or living within a 50-mile radius of Fort Rucker.