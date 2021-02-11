Fort Rucker DPS earns inaugural Sgt. Maj. Wardell B. Turner Award

“We are truly fortunate to have command teams at both the garrison and USAACE level who understand our mission, and have the utmost faith and confidence in us to execute that mission while always being there to support ways to improve the security and safety posture of the installation,” Lenz added. “In addition to this being a major accomplishment for the DPS, this is truly an installation accomplishment. We couldn’t accomplish our mission without all of the garrison directors and USAACE staff, and because of those positive relationships and support, it has made us and the installation safer and more secure.”

Marcel J. Dumais, DPS chief of police, agreed with Lenz’ assessment of the outstanding leadership within and beyond the organization.

“It truly is what makes this organization tick,” Dumais said. “Our leaders have inculcated discipline and professionalism in all of our employees – they understand the mission and fully support our efforts to deliver premiere law enforcement and emergency dispatch services to the Fort Rucker community on a daily basis.”

The unit is also filled from top to bottom with dedicated professionals who care, according to Sgt. Maj. Jesus H. Goytia, DPS sergeant major.