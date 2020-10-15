Fort Rucker honors fallen warriors, families

“And then I began to ponder what it must mean for a family to lose a loved one. And that really encapsulates that second part – has no one than this,” Crowley said. “What a loss that must feel like at times. But it is more than that, it is a memory that we honor and continue to put forward into the future, because if you leave this post right now and you drive 50 miles in any direction, you won’t have what we have in this room.

“We have a bond, we have a trust and we have an understanding that those who have lost, we surround them with that same kind of love that each of you must have for your loved ones,” he said. “The military doesn’t seem that way at times, but I promise you it is … absolutely it is.

“In this last part, lay down this life for friends – we all know, those of us who have gone to war, that we don’t go alone, do we? There’s always strength in numbers, always strength in better weapons systems – we don’t go alone, we go with our friends, we go with those we train with, that we care about,” Crowley said.