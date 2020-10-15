Fort Rucker hosts POW/MIA ceremony

“Captain Kapaun’s selfless service and sacrifice gave others hope,” he said. “He understood something about the strength of the human will and the depth of the American spirit. A powerful thing can happen, even in the direst circumstances, when people believe they have a reason to hope.

“We’re so grateful today for all our servicemembers, including those who respond in moments of crisis to bring hope and help to others,” Budraitis said. “It’s important that we not only train well, fight well and win, but also that we take care of our brothers and sisters to the right or to the left – our people truly are our greatest strength. Everyone is a valued member of the Army team.

“Let’s take that mantle passed on to us from brave Soldiers like Kapaun, and make sure we’re listening, leading well and making our people our priority,” he added.

The nation’s POWs and MIAs are true heroes who will never be forgotten, he said.

“The annual POW/MIA recognition day reminds us that our nation will never forget and will continue to search the Earth for those yet accounted for,” he said, adding that the country continues to dedicate significant resources to honor its solemn promise to those who serve.