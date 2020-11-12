Fort Rucker hosts quarterly retirement ceremony

With more than a combined 78 years of service to the nation, three soldiers retired at the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony Oct. 30 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.
Col. Brett D. Criqui, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence deputy commandant-Army National Guard, hosted the event and was assisted by Sgt. Maj. Charles E. Hancock, USAACE senior enlisted adviser-Army National Guard.
Short write-ups on each retiree follow.
CW5 JUSTO PEREZ III
Perez, safety officer with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky., entered military service in 1989 as a Marine infantryman. In 1993, he transitioned into the Army as an AH-1 Cobra armament technician. In 2000, he was selected for Army warrant office flight training. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. He said the highlight of his career was having the opportunity to serve alongside exceptionally trained soldiers from all across America – enduring the hard times, as well as the good times. He and his spouse, Amy, have three children. They plan to reside in Newton.
CW4 CHERYL C. BROWN
Brown, doctrine writer and developer with B Company, 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, entered military service in 1992 as a radio operator. She served seven years in the Washington National Guard as an avionics radio repair technician.
In 2002, she was selected for Army warrant officer flight school training. She served multiple combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
She said the highlight of her career was being in the brigade Aviation element during her time in Korea.
She and her spouse, Wayne C. Wimberley, plan to reside in Atlanta.
CW3 JEREMY SHOEMAKE
Shoemake, platoon leader of the AH-64E aircraft qualification course, D Co., 1-14th Avn. Regt., entered military service in 2000 as a counterintelligence agent.
In 2008, he was selected for Army warrant officer flight training. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom.
He said the highlight of his career was his deployment to Afghanistan in support of elements of the 2nd Infantry Division as an air cavalry soldier.
He and his spouse, Jessica, plan to reside in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
