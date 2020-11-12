Fort Rucker hosts quarterly retirement ceremony

With more than a combined 78 years of service to the nation, three soldiers retired at the Fort Rucker Quarterly Retirement Ceremony Oct. 30 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.

Perez, safety officer with the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Campbell, Ky., entered military service in 1989 as a Marine infantryman. In 1993, he transi­tioned into the Army as an AH-1 Cobra ar­mament technician. In 2000, he was selected for Army warrant office flight training. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. He said the highlight of his career was having the opportunity to serve alongside exceptionally trained soldiers from all across America – enduring the hard times, as well as the good times. He and his spouse, Amy, have three children. They plan to reside in Newton.