Fort Rucker remembers 9/11 with Tunnel to Towers Walk

Fort Rucker honored the fallen of the 9-11 terrorist attacks during its Stephen Siller Memorial Tunnel to Towers Walk led by the Directorate of Public Safety Sept. 11.

Post leadership and DPS personnel led the walk on its almost 2 ½-mile route while Fort Rucker community members and first responders from local agencies joined in to help memorialize and honor the memories of those who gave their lives that day, according to Lt. Col. Phillip Lenz, DPS director.

“It’s a day that changed us as a nation, changed what we do in the military and it changed what we do specifically as first responders,” Lenz said. “When you look at the sacrifices of Stephen Siller, the things he did, I think they speak to his sense of duty, his loyalty and really his dedication to the overall mission of his lifelong quest of saving people.

“Not everyone can do that, but I think that’s truly endemic of the overall culture of the first responder community – it’s what we do, it’s what we get paid to do and it’s something we’re incredibly passionate about,” he added.

DPS personnel passed out laminated tags on neck chains with photos of first responders who lost their lives that day for walk participants to wear during the event, according to Lonny Keen, Fort Rucker Fire Department chief.