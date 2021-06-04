Fort Rucker renames street Mayfield Avenue after local hero

“These street names serve as part of a lasting legacy to our local heroes and a reminder for us all to remember their names and sacrifice to their nation,” he added. “We want to honor and appreciate Mitch’s service and sacrifice indefinitely as his name joins these legendary leaders and Soldiers.”

Mayfield’s commitment to the mission, the Army and his fellow Soldiers was clearly very strong, Francis said. “He made his unit better, the people around him better, and made a difference for the Army serving his country and devoting himself to something bigger than himself. Naming this street after him is a small token of our enduring gratitude for his faithful service to the U.S. Army and to our nation.”

The general also had a message for Mayfield’s family. “We will never forget you.”

Mayfield’s former commander, Lt. Col. Keith A. Haskin, said he knew the specialist was someone special soon after their first meeting.

“I was immediately impressed with his intellect and his work ethic,” Haskins said. “As we prepared for the deployment to the Horn of Africa, he was identified as a Soldier who could not only perform his assigned MOS (military occupational specialty), but one who could also assist in the air traffic control mission of the battalion.