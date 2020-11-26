Fort Rucker salutes veterans during annual ceremony

“What a privilege it is to grow up in America, the greatest nation that has ever existed, and have the opportunities available to us to enjoy the freedoms we have that of­ten are so easily taken for granted. To have a chance to live the American dream, under­stand what The Colors represent, to feel the spirit of patriotism, to hear and answer the call to serve—to see America from the inside looking out,” Budraitis said.

He contrasted that image with the view­point of someone who is not an American citizen, viewing the nation “from the outside looking in,” wishing to become a citizen and serve.

Kosovo native 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a recent flight school graduate who attend­ed the ceremony along with her sister Staff Sgt. Blerta Mehanja, achieved a dream that was instilled in her by American Soldiers years ago, when she earned her Wings a few months ago, Budraitis explained.

Fleeing Kosovo as a child, Mehanja and her siblings grew up in Germany as refugees. They returned to a ravished homeland as teenagers to try to put the pieces of their lives back together, finish school and find work. Work was hard to come by, and they were hungry. The family was happy to receive aid during that time from churches and volun­teer groups in the United States.