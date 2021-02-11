Fort Rucker Tax Center opens Feb. 16 to offer free preparation services

While taxes remain one of life’s certainties, the necessity for military members to pay to figure out how much they will get back from or how much they owe Uncle Sam is not, thanks to a free service offered by the Fort Rucker Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.

The Fort Rucker Tax Center is set to open Feb. 16 in Bldg. 5700, Rm. 371F, with the goal of providing professional-level federal and state preparation and filing services for no fee to active-duty and retired military, said Tod Clayton, center coordinator.

People need to make an appointment to receive the service and can do so by visiting the center or calling 255-2937. The services are only available to active-duty military, retired military, medically retired military, members of the reserve components on active orders and family members within the Fort Rucker community.

“People can start calling to make an appointment Feb. 16,” he said. “And when people call, they can ask for an appointment for whenever they want it – all the way until we close April 16. If we have an opening, we’ll give it to them.