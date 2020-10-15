Fort Rucker team keeps people, assets safe during Hurricane Sally

Another key player in Fort Rucker’s response was the 18th Weather Squadron, Fort Rucker Weather Operations team, and Sally proved a tough storm to predict, according to Cindy L. Howell.

“Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores as a Category 2 storm,” she said. “Sally quickly weakened into a tropical storm by the time she moved into southeast Alabama. The most surprising thing about Sally was the lack of consistency in the computer models.

“There were great variations in both forecast track and intensity right from the beginning. That is why the National Hurricane Center continued to shift the track eastward. That made for a challenging forecast, but we ended up with a pretty good one!”

Fort Rucker Weather is constantly monitoring the tropics, “every single day – all day” Howell said. “When we see a storm that could potentially impact Fort Rucker, we begin informing leadership as early as possible to give everyone plenty of time for decisions and preparations.

“We also begin looking at forecast weather for several fly-away locations in the event that aircraft are evacuated,” she added. “We surge operations – even in a COVID environment. We prepare staff briefings to USAACE leadership and brief them as requested. As the storm gets closer, we begin issuing weather watches, warnings and advisories.