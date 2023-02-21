The Thrift Shop on Fort Rucker is in the business of selling gently used merchandise. It is also in the business of giving 100 percent of its profits to the communities within a 50 miles radius of the military installation in the form of community grants.

The most recent recipients of Thrift Shop Community Grants are the SOS Animal Shelter and the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department.

“We are completely dependent on the support and generosity of our wonderful donors and volunteers, who enable us to continue to give back to the greater Fort Rucker area,” said Thrift Shop Manager Cue McCollister.

Funds donated are made through the sale of donated goods and consigned merchandise, she said.

Located on the corner of Red Cloud and Ruff Avenue—in front of the theater and next to the bowling alley on post—the Thrift Shop is a non-profit organization operating on Fort Rucker and open to the public.

“Community grant forms and consignment information can be obtained by visiting our website www.fortruckerthriftshop.org or in person at the shop during our normal business hours,” McCollister said. The applications are reviewed regularly and grants are awarded as applications received are considered.