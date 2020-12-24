Fort Rucker to improve shopping experience

“It’s great that we’re getting to do this,” he said. “We’re really excited to see these plans come to fruition – it’s long overdue. We have a great team here, and these improvements will help us make Fort Rucker an even better place for our Soldiers and families to call home.”

But to get to that improved shopping expe­rience, customers will have to deal with some service disruptions here and there, including the barber shop now operating out of a trailer located on the Four Seasons side of the build­ing, Hyland said.

“We expect the barber shop to be operating out of the trailer until late January,” she said. “Also, with the face covering and social distanc­ing directives still in place, the shop can only handle two people at a time, so people should take that into account.”

People can line up outside for service, ac­cording to the general manager, who added that the barber shop in the Express Mini-Mall across from Military Clothing Sales is still open for business.

While the barber shop is the only service disrupted at this time, there may be some fur­ther disruptions with food court businesses in the future while improvements are made to the infrastructure to better accommodate the addi­tional load the new Qdoba and Starbucks will bring, Hyland said.