Fort Rucker welcomes new garrison command sergeant major

Johnson intends to do just that, although he was noncommittal on how exactly he was going to do it.

The retired command sergeant major said 30 years ago he was asked what he was going to do when he grew up.

“I did not have an answer – I did not know, so I joined the Army and I decided that I would stay until I figured out what I wanted to do when I grew up. I’m still here,” he said. “Albert Einstein said that the monot­ony of solitude and a quiet life stimulates the creative mind, and Steven Spielberg prefers to spend time getting lost in movies. So, the way I see it, I have two options. I can wait un­til my creative mind kicks in, or I can watch more (movies on streaming services).”

But he was certain that his time in the Army was something to be treasured.

“It was definitely a gift to have served with all of you – you will be missed, but you will not be forgotten,” he said. “To Team USAACE, thank you for your service to our nation, thanks for all of your contributions for seeing to flights to and from objectives, for MedEvac services and support, and, of course, for close air support.

“To the Installation Management Command team, I thank the command and thank garrison Fort Rucker, and thank all tenant units and organizations, for your ser­vice to people, to Soldiers, to families and to the civilians of the post community – it has been an honor to have served with all of you.”