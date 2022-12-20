Foster named Maintenance Staff of the Year recipient

Enterprise Parks and Recreation Maintenance Supervisor James Foster was awarded ‘Maintenance Staff of the Year’ at a district-wide banquet Dec. 15.

In the nomination, submitted by his peers, James was recognized for being the “…go-to person to handle our department’s maintenance and construction needs.”

Foster joined the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department as a Building Maintenance Supervisor in May 2006. He is the supervisor for the Work Based Learning Program for high school students that chose to complete their hours with Enterprise Parks and Recreation.

“James is able to visualize projects and develop solutions for the many tasks he is called upon,” the nomination stated. “However, he is more than just a designer, he is a roll-up-the-shirtsleeve, take charge type of person and leader.”

Foster is also a skilled carpenter and is proficient with plumbing, electrical and masonry tasks.

“Not only does he assist with the department events and activities, often being asked to construct or repair props or activity sets, but he is also asked to work on our city or community events,” the nomination stated. “He is always willing to help not only with his assigned work, but anytime there is a need, no matter if the task is big or small.”

The award was presented at the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association District VI Annual Awards Banquet in Dothan.