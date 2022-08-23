Four roads approved on 2023 Coffee County's Transportation Plan

Plans to resurface and restripe nearly 10 miles of county roads moved forward as the Coffee County Commission officially approved the county’s 20223 Transportation Plan at the commission meeting Aug. 22.

The FY 2023 projects include the resurfacing and traffic striping of 1.94 miles of County Road 719 from County Road 708 to State Road 167; resurfacing and traffic striping of 1.37 miles of County Road 346 County Road 248.from County Road 330 to County Road 349; resurfacing and traffic striping of 2.97 miles of County Road 450 from State Road 134 to State Road 87; and resurfacing and traffic striping of 2.74 miles of County Road 239 from County Road 249 to County Road 248.

The commission’s approval is in accordance with the Rebuild Alabama Act which Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law in March, 2019. Known as the Rebuild Alabama Act, the act levied an additional excise tax on gasoline and undyed diesel effective Sept. 1, 2019, to be distributed to each county to earmarked for repair and resurfacing county roads.

The total estimated cost of the project, according to Coffee County Engineer Marty Lentz, is $1,575,000.

The next meeting of the Coffee County Commission is Sept. 12 at the New Brockton Government Office Complex at 9 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.