Four vehicle crash claims Florida woman

Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Fla. was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, which was stopped in traffic within a construction zone, at the time of the crash. Spears’ Impala was struck from behind by a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by a juvenile from Alabama, which forced Spears’ Impala into the rear end of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard Stephen Cooks, 30, of Elba, troopers said. The Silverado was then forced into the rear end of a 2010 Cadillac Escalade driven by Richard Lee Byers, 55, of Panama City, Fla.