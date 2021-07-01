 Skip to main content
Four vehicle crash claims Florida woman
Four vehicle crash claims Florida woman

A four-vehicle crash at approximately 11:30 Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman from Westville, Fla., according to Alabama State Troopers.

Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville, Fla. was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, which was stopped in traffic within a construction zone, at the time of the crash. Spears’ Impala was struck from behind by a 2013 GMC Sierra driven by a juvenile from Alabama, which forced Spears’ Impala into the rear end of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard Stephen Cooks, 30, of Elba, troopers said. The Silverado was then forced into the rear end of a 2010 Cadillac Escalade driven by Richard Lee Byers, 55, of Panama City, Fla.

As a result, Spears was fatally injured and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 167 at the 5 mile marker approximately one mile south of the Hartford city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

