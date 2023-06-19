With the Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration in the books, organizer Nicole Nichols is already preparing for next year’s event.

As the celebration Saturday afternoon at Johns Chapel AME came to a close, Nichols asked for volunteers to come on board with ideas for next year’s event.

“It takes a village” was the theme of this year’s two-day Juneteenth Celebration and the event was a success, organizers agreed. Nichols coordinated with Johns Chapel AME Pastor Willie White Jr. and Nikki Mills for a commemoration that included a free gospel concert featuring the Wiregrass Community Choir under the direction of Yolanda Milton and Joe Merida Friday at Johns Chapel AME Church on Geneva Highway.

On Saturday the second Juneteenth Celebration Parade was held on Main Street, followed by a vendor fair at Johns Chapel with merchandise vendors, food, games, and music.

At 3:30 p.m. Enterprise native Tiffany Johnson Cole, a Tuskegee attorney was featured keynote speaker. “Juneteenth is more than a celebration, it’s a commemoration,” Cole told the crowd in the St. Johns sanctuary. “This idea that it takes a village to raise a child is a proverb that means that the entire community must provide for and interact positively with children for those children to experience and grow in safe and healthy environment.

“Regardless of a child’s biological parents, its upbringing belongs to the entire community. The idea of it takes a village has its origins in Africa, not America or Europe,” Cole said. “We need to remember that as we cultivate our communities and raise our children, that we are conscious about what ideas we allow to permeate our communities from other cultures.

“We must be aware that as we cultivate our communities, we don’t have to lose that which is natural and inherent to us. I believe that our communities look the way they do because we adopting ways that are antithetical to who we are and the ancestors are not happy,” she said. “If the village elders are the ones to set the standards, we must realize that we are now the village elders and it is incumbent on us to set those standards.

Officially declared a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth is celebrated to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.