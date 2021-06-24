Fourth annual soccer camp sees biggest turnout yet

Matt Sheehan, a 2021 graduate and member of the boys’ soccer program since eighth grade, coached in the first camp in 2017 and said it’s been a great experience to see the kids grow and improve over the years.

“When you’re the oldest you get the oldest group, so I’ve been coaching some of these kids for three, four years now. It’s been fun to see them grow and get comfortable over the last three days,” he said. “The first day they’re really shy, the second day they’re starting to open up and by the third day they’re just animals out there. They want to win. It’s awesome to see them starting to embrace the competitiveness, and soccer in general.”

In January, Sheehan signed with the University of Montevallo to continue his soccer career. He said he hopes these camps will help continue to keep soccer alive and well in Enterprise for many years to come.

“It’s fun to see them having fun, and it’s been nice to introduce a lot of them to soccer. Soccer isn’t really one of the big sports down here, so it’s cool to teach them a few things, show them the basics and to also have a bit of competition going and some fun,” he said. “I hope it’s building their love for the game so we can continue having soccer here in Enterprise.”