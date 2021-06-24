Fourth annual soccer camp sees biggest turnout yet

Over 100 campers attended Enterprise High School’s Future Cats 2021 soccer camp, the boys’ soccer team’s biggest fundraiser of the year, held Monday through Wednesday on the EHS campus.
Typically run by just the boys, head coach Bruce Ladner said they had so many participants this year that several members of the girls’ team also volunteered to coach.
“We really could not have done it without them,” he said. “It’s been a great week for everyone.”
The camp is open to incoming first through sixth grade boys and girls, and the three-day camp features an introduction to the rules and basics of soccer, different skills and techniques and the spirit of competition. Ladner said the most important takeaway from the camp, though, is the relationships that are formed.
“When you see the smiles on the kids’ faces because they’re getting to play with Enterprise High School varsity players…there’s relationships being made out there. The kids really look up to these older players that are doing the coaching,” he said. “It’s also good for the older players because they get to give back a bit and share some of their knowledge and experience with the younger players. The campers learn some soccer skills and have a good time, and the coaches are learning other skills, and they are also having a good time.”
Matt Sheehan, a 2021 graduate and member of the boys’ soccer program since eighth grade, coached in the first camp in 2017 and said it’s been a great experience to see the kids grow and improve over the years.
“When you’re the oldest you get the oldest group, so I’ve been coaching some of these kids for three, four years now. It’s been fun to see them grow and get comfortable over the last three days,” he said. “The first day they’re really shy, the second day they’re starting to open up and by the third day they’re just animals out there. They want to win. It’s awesome to see them starting to embrace the competitiveness, and soccer in general.”
In January, Sheehan signed with the University of Montevallo to continue his soccer career. He said he hopes these camps will help continue to keep soccer alive and well in Enterprise for many years to come.
“It’s fun to see them having fun, and it’s been nice to introduce a lot of them to soccer. Soccer isn’t really one of the big sports down here, so it’s cool to teach them a few things, show them the basics and to also have a bit of competition going and some fun,” he said. “I hope it’s building their love for the game so we can continue having soccer here in Enterprise.”
Stella Retherford, an incoming freshman on the girls’ team, transitioned this year from a camper to a coach. Being one of the younger volunteers, she was assigned to a group of first graders and said the experience was rewarding.
“I was where they were at once, so I know what it’s like to try to learn those skills for the first time,” she said. “I know they’re not going to be very experienced, so I know I have to help them as much and as best as I can. It’s been fun to give back and help these kids.”
Amy Suter, a volunteer within the soccer program, said she hopes the camps will continue to have a bigger and better turnout each year than the year before—not only because it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year, but because of the impact it leaves on everyone involved.