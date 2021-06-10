Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Tri-State Expo’s Juneteenth Celebration in Dothan

On Saturday June 19, from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., the Southeastern Public Health District will be making the COVID-19 vaccine available to all eligible individuals at the Tri-State Expo’s Juneteenth Celebration.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given to people who are interested in receiving the vaccine. Public Health officials will be set up outside of the Dothan Civic Center, located at 126 N. St. Andrews St. All outdoor events are free to the public.

The Alabama Department of Public Health encourages everyone who is eligible for the vaccine or for those who have questions about the vaccine to come by. Ages 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama.

For more information about COVID-19, go to https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html.