Fresh start: Being more physically active in the new year

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala.—A popular New Year’s Resolution is to create a healthier lifestyle throughout the upcoming year. Doing some exercise and making healthy food choices can be part of a healthy lifestyle. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) seeks to help Alabamians find easy ways to become more physically active without creating a burden on the wallet.

Get Moving

Physical activity can be as important as eating healthy foods. Daily exercise can improve blood pressure and cholesterol, improve mood, increase energy levels, improve self-image, and reduce stress.

“Everyone can benefit from exercise regardless of age or ability,” Alabama Extension Community Health Specialist Erin Reznicek said. “Movement is a great start to being happier and healthier. The immediate benefits, like boosting energy and mood should be reason enough to get moving.”

Better than Nothing

Any physical activity individuals can fit into the schedule is better than none, and the best exercises are the ones you are motivated to do.