Freshman orientation, schedule pickup dates at EHS

Parents and students of incoming ninth graders are invited to Enterprise High School’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 22 at 5:30 p.m. for freshman orientation to meet the administrative and counseling staff and to learn more about EHS. Students will also receive their schedules and have the opportunity to tour the campus.

Students who are unable to attend orientation can pick their schedules up on July 27 from noon to 4 p.m. Information will also be posted to the EHS website for families who are unable to attend.

EHS schedule distribution dates are as follows:

Seniors: July 26 from 8 a.m. to noon

Juniors: July 26from noon to 4 p.m.

Sophomores: July 27 from 8 a.m. to noon

Freshmen who did not attend Orientation: July 27from noon to 4 p.m.

Students may also purchase parking passes during these dates and times.

For more information on parking, visit https://www.enterpriseschools.net/cms/lib/AL49000009/Centricity/Domain/8/Parking%20Application%202021-2022.pdf