Friday crash claims one
A two-vehicle car crash Friday afternoon injured eight people and claimed the life of a Covington County juvenile, Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. when a 2006 Ford F150, traveling north on Alabama 189 and negotiating a curve, crossed into the southbound lane. As a result, the F150 collided with a 2017 Toyota Sienna.

The crash occurred approximately nine miles south of Elba city limits, and Sutton said responders came from Opp, Enterprise and New Brockton to assist.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

