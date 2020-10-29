Friday's Wildcat memories

Anytime you’re vacationing in the Holt area, stop by the store and ask to use the powder room; tell ’em Fox Fleming sent you.

Fox, of course, is the Wildcat Stadium announcer who does play-by-play of EHS games on the Wildcat Sports Network; you should’ve seen him smile a couple of games ago when, by beating Jeff Davis, 39-6, the Cats earned a playoff berth and assured themselves a winning regular season record, the first since 2016.

Further, this is only the fourth regular-season, winning record since the Cats first inhabited Wildcat Stadium in 2010.

Unbelievable ain’t it?

For the record, the recent “surprise” Saturday morning game in Cramton Bowl wasn’t the first time Jeff Davis pulled that stunt on us; it was at least the second recently.

Those two JD games and the 38-26 win against Berkner, Texas, in September 1999, in what’s now ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, were among the few EHS day games since 1938.