Friday's Wildcat memories

You’re about to read everything your scribe knows about the Navarre, Fla. High School football team in one word:
Nothing!
Well, that’s not exactly true.
Navarre, with a little poetic license, could rhyme with “Volare,” the No. 1, 1957 hit by Domenico Moduno, covered by Dean Martin et al.
Navarre High, established in 1996, is a 7A Region 1 school in an 8A-classification state; according to the Florida High School Athletic Association, Navarre has 2,313 students.
Navarre plays in a league that includes Crestview, Tallahassee’s Leon, Chiles and Lincoln, all of which should be begging to play the Enterprise High School Wildcats, and other teams this side of the “Great Atlantic Ocean,” Roy Acuff and Dizzy Dean sang about in “Wabash Cannonball.”
Navarre made 10 playoff appearances from 2006-18 as it experienced rapid growth, but the Raiders haven’t won championships.
Navarre apparently fields the first gang of Raiders the Wildcats have clawed; we’ve played Hoover’s Buccaneers, Fairhope’s Pirates and every kind of cat except Waumpus Cats, which’d be a good mascot if Holt, Fla., an unincorporated community in nearby Western Okaloosa County, had a football team or high school.
Anytime you’re vacationing in the Holt area, stop by the store and ask to use the powder room; tell ’em Fox Fleming sent you.
Fox, of course, is the Wildcat Stadium announcer who does play-by-play of EHS games on the Wildcat Sports Network; you should’ve seen him smile a couple of games ago when, by beating Jeff Davis, 39-6, the Cats earned a playoff berth and assured themselves a winning regular season record, the first since 2016.
Further, this is only the fourth regular-season, winning record since the Cats first inhabited Wildcat Stadium in 2010.
Unbelievable ain’t it?
For the record, the recent “surprise” Saturday morning game in Cramton Bowl wasn’t the first time Jeff Davis pulled that stunt on us; it was at least the second recently.
Those two JD games and the 38-26 win against Berkner, Texas, in September 1999, in what’s now ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, were among the few EHS day games since 1938.
Russell Taylor, an Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer, head coach at then-Coffee County High School, was behind en-lightening the Cats home field in ’38.
The Cats had the first lighted field in the Wiregrass area, newspaper accounts of the era reported.
The ’38 Wildcats, per their 2-7 record, may have felt they we were playing in the dark anyway, especially in their first game, played in Tallassee, in front of Coach Taylor’s family and lifelong friends.
Years later, several members of that CCHS team told your scribe about the puzzling situation they found while warming up for the game in the town now noted for J.E. Hot O’Brien Stadium, a favorite for WSFA’s sports dudes.
Those old Cats said they knew something was up in Tallassee when small children were running amok where the hometown Tigers were stretching, gleefully squealing, “Play good, Daddy,” “Win, Daddy” and “Can we get ice cream after the game, Daddy?”
Tallassee squeaked by, 33-0.
Enterprise hasn’t played Tallassee again.
The Cats ain’t playing in J.E. Hot O’Brien Stadium tonight, they’re heading to Navarre’s Bennett C. Russell Stadium.
Hopefully, during warm-ups, there won’t be any 10-year-old young’uns running around the home team hollering “Daddy!"
