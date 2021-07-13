Fun in the rain at block party for Martin Trailer Park

The free medical clinic held Sunday at Faith Community Church, the result of a joint effort between the Coffee County Baptist Association and Highpointe Church, went off without a hitch despite the rainy conditions, and visitors also received a fun surprise courtesy of the event’s organizers.
Travis Parker, a volunteer, and John Gunter, the director of Hispanic Ministries, ramped it up for the summer and turned the event into a block party. Hand Up Enterprise and Manna Church brought bags of food, toys, household items, hot dogs and clothing and D. J. Joe Love provided music while Tikiz of the Wiregrass contributed ice cream and shaved ice.
Parker said because the number of people attending the clinic had been steadily dwindling in recent months, he wanted to do something big to get people’s attention.
“A lot of people had used the clinic before and no longer needed it, so I said let’s do something to get a little bit more recognition and get some people over here,” he said. “Even with the rain the first hour, a lot of people came out. It was a good day.”
The clinic is held the first Sunday of every month from 4-6 p.m., and local doctors and other medical professionals volunteer their time to perform physical exams and write prescriptions, among other needed medical services. Parker said COVID-19 vaccinations had also been offered.
Faith Community Church was started in 2001 under the direction of the Association of Baptist Churches and the leadership of Dr. John Granger. Located in Martin Trailer Park in Enterprise, the church ministers to the families living in the trailer park and the surrounding areas. The church ministries are dependent on the numerous volunteers from the churches of the Coffee County and the local community.