Fun in the rain at block party for Martin Trailer Park

The free medical clinic held Sunday at Faith Community Church, the result of a joint effort between the Coffee County Baptist Association and Highpointe Church, went off without a hitch despite the rainy conditions, and visitors also received a fun surprise courtesy of the event’s organizers.

Travis Parker, a volunteer, and John Gunter, the director of Hispanic Ministries, ramped it up for the summer and turned the event into a block party. Hand Up Enterprise and Manna Church brought bags of food, toys, household items, hot dogs and clothing and D. J. Joe Love provided music while Tikiz of the Wiregrass contributed ice cream and shaved ice.

Parker said because the number of people attending the clinic had been steadily dwindling in recent months, he wanted to do something big to get people’s attention.

“A lot of people had used the clinic before and no longer needed it, so I said let’s do something to get a little bit more recognition and get some people over here,” he said. “Even with the rain the first hour, a lot of people came out. It was a good day.”