Funding to bring more renovations to AAC’s Barnett Building

More improvements are coming to the Rufus Barnett Building at the Alabama Aviation College after the building’s renovation project was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey as one of 20 to receive state funds.
“Our goal is to provide the best hands-on training to our students in the best learning environments,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Here in the Wiregrass, the Alabama Aviation College plays a critical role in developing a highly-skilled workforce, and with these funds, the College will continue to offer high-quality training to our students in more modernized facilities so we can meet the needs of business and industry leaders. Thank you to our state legislators and to Gov. Kay Ivey for their continued support of Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College.”
On Thursday, Nov. 19, Ivey awarded almost $3 million to Public School and College Authority (PSCA) projects around the state. AAC, a unit of Enterprise State Community College, received $500,000 for its Barnett Building project.
“This is certainly welcome news that Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College will receive an additional $500,000 from the education bond issue to complete work on the renovation of the Barnett Building on the Ozark campus,” Rep. Steve Clouse said about the governor’s announcement. “This will further improve the infrastructure of the Aviation College, which has made great strides over the past few years. I am proud to be a supporter of Enterprise State and the Alabama Aviation College.”
The Rufus Barnett Building was built in 1967. It houses the College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) classes and a second hangar for the campus. The first phase of the Barnett Building project, which would include $1.1 million in renovation work, began in August. This phase included work on a new lobby as well as updated testing rooms, classrooms, offices and bathrooms. The project also included a new engine overhaul lab and storage area that can also be used as a classroom. Funds for Phase 1 renovations came from a $3.5 million state grant from Gov. Kay Ivey announced in 2018.
According to AAC Director Stan Smith, the $500,000 from the PSCA will help the College finish work on the south side of Barnett Building, which contains the classroom and lab for the Turbine Engine Theory class taken by all students seeking an Airframe and Powerplant certification by the FAA, and upgrades the building’s hangar floor.
"I want to thank Governor Ivey and Representative Steve Clouse for supporting our campus in Ozark,” Smith said. “These renovations are much overdue. Our programs and students on campus are growing due to our stellar reputation and the workforce demand for highly-skilled labor. I'm overwhelmed with excitement to give our professional instructors and dedicated students the best learning environment we can offer."
Phase 1 renovations are expected to be completed by Summer 2021. Phase 2 renovations are expected to be completed by mid-Fall 2021.
