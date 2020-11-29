Funding to bring more renovations to AAC’s Barnett Building

More improvements are coming to the Rufus Barnett Building at the Alabama Aviation College after the building’s renovation project was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey as one of 20 to receive state funds.

“Our goal is to provide the best hands-on training to our students in the best learning environments,” ESCC President Matt Rodgers said. “Here in the Wiregrass, the Alabama Aviation College plays a critical role in developing a highly-skilled workforce, and with these funds, the College will continue to offer high-quality training to our students in more modernized facilities so we can meet the needs of business and industry leaders. Thank you to our state legislators and to Gov. Kay Ivey for their continued support of Enterprise State Community College and the Alabama Aviation College.”

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Ivey awarded almost $3 million to Public School and College Authority (PSCA) projects around the state. AAC, a unit of Enterprise State Community College, received $500,000 for its Barnett Building project.