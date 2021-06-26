GA man arrested for child sexual abuse

Enterprise Police have arrested and charged a Georgia man with two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, EPD officials said.
Lt. Billy Haglund Herbert Earcell Slater Jr., 42, of Clarksville, Ga. was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Coffee County Jail.
“Due to the age of the victim, no further information will be released regarding this investigation,” Haglund said.
According to jail records, Slater was booked at 10:41 a.m. and released at 1:15 p.m. on a $60,000 bond.
