Gannon served family, others, Mayor recalls

Herbert Gannon Sr., who passed away Friday at age 96, served his family, his city as well as his clients very well for many years in Enterprise.

He served on the Enterprise City school board and also on the City Council for several years.

He was appointed to the District 2 seat in 1989 when Jacquelyn Thompson became mayor. He was elected to the District 2 seat in 1992 and again in 1996.

Mayor Bill Cooper, who served with Gannon on the council, remembered his friend, public servant and a business owner in Enterprise fondly.

“One thing that was for sure, Herbert Gannon was for Enterprise. He was supportive of the city government and the school system and of anything that was in the best interest of this city,” the mayor said Monday.

“I enjoyed serving with him on the council. Herb was joyful and jolly, and was an encourager and a team player. On the council, he was somewhat of a mediator, always trying to keep the peace among the council. He was a friend that I trusted and confided in. Herb was a good man, extremely civic-minded and a great family man.”

Gannon, who grew up on a farm on Route 1 in New Brockton, had a graveside service at Meadowlawn on Monday, ministered by his grandson, David. He had seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his three sons: Herbert H. Gannon Jr., MD; Frank R. Gannon and Timothy H. Gannon, MD.

His sons wrote a beautiful obituary for their father that was published in Sunday’s Dothan Eagle. It highlighted his passion for golf, his love for his family and his deep faith in God.