Garth recognized for decades of service at Enterprise YMCA

Enterprise YMCA Board President Dr. Kelsie Jennings and YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin recently recognized longtime YMCA Board of Directors member Calvin Garth for 40 years of volunteer service on the YMCA board.

Garth volunteered at the Enterprise YMCA, teaching and coaching countless children making a difference in youth sports, fitness, daycare, and aquatics, said Pipkin.

“We are all so thankful for Calvin's loyalty, dedication, leadership and support in the promotion of programs through the YMCA and for making a difference in the lives of countless families of the Enterprise community,” Pipkin said. “Calvin was known as Coach Garth at the YMCA by many of his players.

"Calvin's love, kindness and interest for the many children growing up through the YMCA and our community is so appreciated. We thank him for his energy, enthusiasm and a huge heart giving to others.”