Fran Garza, a member of the Coffee County Master Gardeners Association, recently spoke at a recent Delta Kappa Gamma meeting about plants.

She had prepared plant cuttings for each attendee and spoke with them about proper soil composition, how to prepare cuttings to be rooted and the care of the plant once it has established itself.

The Master Gardener program represents an effective partnership between the land grant universities of this state, Alabama Extension agents, and motivated volunteers.

The concept of the Master Gardener volunteer program began at Washington State University. In Alabama, it began in 1981 with Extension agent Gary Murray and Mary Lou McNabb, a Cornell Extension Master Gardener, who moved to Huntsville.

Master Gardeners are extension-trained volunteers who connect Alabamians to gardening information and educational opportunities. Master Gardener volunteers have completed a 50-hour horticulture training course and contribute their time and expertise as volunteers to various community projects.

The Alabama Master Gardener course is taught by extension agents and specialists. Classes include research-based gardening information on topics such as home lawns, trees, shrubs, annual and perennial flowers, and vegetable gardening.