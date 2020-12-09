Generosity finds a way

It was right at 10 months since the senior members of Westview Baptist Church in Enterprise gathered together in fellowship, and two members of the congregation decided that it had been long enough.

Chris Greathouse, a longtime member of the church, devised a way to have everyone gather again safely, even if just for a moment. Putting a spin on what used to be a quarterly lunch for the senior adults, Greathouse decided a drive-through lunch pick up—instead of the normal sit down meal—was the way to go. Jerre Simmons, another longtime member, assisted with the planning, preparation and execution.

“This is the first time we’ve done anything since I think Valentine’s Day because of COVID, so we decided to do it as a drive-thru,” Simmons said. “This is such an unusual time, and I thought it was a really great idea Chris had to do this. She really wanted to try to do something for them since it had been so long.”

On Thursday, Dec. 3 beginning at 11 a.m., cars began lining up in the church’s driveway at 809 Damascus Road to collect a pre-packaged meal of Milky Moos catering and a homemade cupcake. Twenty four people reserved a meal (free of charge, of course), and Simmons and Greathouse were pleased with the turnout.