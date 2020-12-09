Generosity finds a way

It was right at 10 months since the senior members of Westview Baptist Church in Enterprise gathered together in fellowship, and two members of the congregation decided that it had been long enough.
Chris Greathouse, a longtime member of the church, devised a way to have everyone gather again safely, even if just for a moment. Putting a spin on what used to be a quarterly lunch for the senior adults, Greathouse decided a drive-through lunch pick up—instead of the normal sit down meal—was the way to go. Jerre Simmons, another longtime member, assisted with the planning, preparation and execution.
“This is the first time we’ve done anything since I think Valentine’s Day because of COVID, so we decided to do it as a drive-thru,” Simmons said. “This is such an unusual time, and I thought it was a really great idea Chris had to do this. She really wanted to try to do something for them since it had been so long.”
On Thursday, Dec. 3 beginning at 11 a.m., cars began lining up in the church’s driveway at 809 Damascus Road to collect a pre-packaged meal of Milky Moos catering and a homemade cupcake. Twenty four people reserved a meal (free of charge, of course), and Simmons and Greathouse were pleased with the turnout.
Simmons was also happy they were able to provide an opportunity to socialize, even if it wasn’t for long.
“Even though they didn’t get to have the full fellowship time, they did get to have those few minutes at the drive-thru talking to us, and everyone seemed to appreciate it and enjoyed having their lunch that day provided for them,” she said.
The original idea for a quarterly meal was sparked over a year ago when Greathouse realized the church didn’t have many events for seniors to participate in, and the first event was held last Christmas.
“We just felt like we hadn’t done anything for our senior adults,” Simmons said. “Chris decided that she wanted to take that project on and decided to start doing activities for them once a quarter.”
Simmons was grateful for the opportunity to serve her church family and said they are a large part of what makes the church so special.
“It’s just a family atmosphere. The people are very loving and giving,” she said. “I feel like they’re my family.”
Westview Baptist Church has cautiously reopened its doors to the congregation and anyone else who would like to attend services led by Pastor Tim Bradley. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, temperature checks are performed and seats are blocked off to guarantee that distancing guidelines are met. The church is also sanitized each week.
In place of a Christmas cantata, Westview Baptist Church is holding a Christmas talent show during the service on Dec. 20, and anyone is welcome to join the program.
