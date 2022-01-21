 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Generous contribution installs YMCA sign
Generous contribution installs YMCA sign

YMCA Director Richard Pipkin, Reesa Byrd, Steve Byrd, Christy Byrd Jacobs and Stephanie Byrd Barfield with the newly donated sign.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Enterprise YMCA Director Richard Pipkin is very thankful to the Byrd Family, Steve Byrd, Stephanie Byrd Barfield and Christy Byrd Jacobs for their generous donation to the Enterprise Family YMCA, installing a beautiful sign in memory of their dad, Jerry Byrd, and in honor of their mom, Reesa Byrd on Jan. 8.

Jerry and Reesa have been involved with the YMCA since February 1970, when the Enterprise YMCA was established fifty two years ago. Mrs. Reesa Byrd, the first After School Camp Director, from 1978-1993, made a difference in the lives of countless families. Mr. Jerry Byrd served as Board President several terms, 1974-76, 1977-81, 1984-86 and 1989-91. The Byrd family were participants and leaders and continue to allow God to use them as His instrument helping many families in aquatics, youth sports, fitness and day care.

“Thank you for your ongoing support and contributions to the Enterprise YMCA.” Richard Pipkin.

