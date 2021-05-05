 Skip to main content
Geneva County man dies in ATV crash
Geneva County man dies in ATV crash

042321-ent-wreck-p1

A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon involving an ATV has claimed the life of a Geneva County man, according to Alabama State Trooper officials.

At approximately 5:21 p.m., a 2020 Polaris Ranger 500 left the roadway, overcorrected and struck a tree, troopers said.

Jaylin Darden, 20, of Chancellor was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries

The crash occurred on Geneva County 64 approximately five miles south of Enterprise city limits. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

