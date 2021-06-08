Get outside with Alabama Smart Yards

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is hosting a free “Horticulture and Home Grounds” webinar series every Wednesday in June.
The webinars are set to begin at 1 p.m. and will last for approximately 30 minutes. The schedule of classes is as follows:
June 9: “Garden Insects, Friend or Foe?” given by Anthony Yarbrough, Alabama Extension Advanced Master Gardner Volunteer
June 16: “Bees and Hornets in the Landscape” given by Jack LeCroy, Alabama Extension Regional Agent
June 23: “Learning from Landscape Mistakes” given by Dani Carroll, Alabama Extension Regional Agent
June 30: “Five Favorite Drought Tolerant Plants” given by Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension Urban Regional Agent
To join the webinar, visit auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.
To learn more about home grounds, gardens and home pests, visit the Alabama Extension website at www.aces.edu and click on the “Lawn & Garden” tab.
For those who may be unfamiliar with the home grounds team, it covers nearly everything an individual can encounter outdoors. Rudy Pacumbaba and Kerry Smith, co-leaders of the home grounds, gardens and home pests team, collaborate to educate millions on the significance, practicality and importance of safety, maintenance and cultivation at home.
“Home grounds programs cover a wide range of topics that support residential gardeners – from shade trees to veggies, good bugs and bad bugs, backyard wildlife and protecting water quality,” Smith said.
These practical, yet informative topics from specialists and agents keep Alabama residents and their yards afloat. Even for site-specific questions, agents and specialists are here to help.
“Our urban unit of home grounds addresses questions and educational topics related to urban agriculture, small-farm production operations, within Alabama’s metropolitan regions,” Pacumbaba said. “We are Alabama’s gardening, landscaping and urban ag experts.”