Get outside with Alabama Smart Yards

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is hosting a free “Horticulture and Home Grounds” webinar series every Wednesday in June.

The webinars are set to begin at 1 p.m. and will last for approximately 30 minutes. The schedule of classes is as follows:

June 9: “Garden Insects, Friend or Foe?” given by Anthony Yarbrough, Alabama Extension Advanced Master Gardner Volunteer

June 16: “Bees and Hornets in the Landscape” given by Jack LeCroy, Alabama Extension Regional Agent

June 23: “Learning from Landscape Mistakes” given by Dani Carroll, Alabama Extension Regional Agent

June 30: “Five Favorite Drought Tolerant Plants” given by Hayes Jackson, Alabama Extension Urban Regional Agent

To join the webinar, visit auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386.

To learn more about home grounds, gardens and home pests, visit the Alabama Extension website at www.aces.edu and click on the “Lawn & Garden” tab.