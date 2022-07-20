Get ready for an “UnBollweevilble” Friday in Enterprise with WTVY

Are you ready for an “Unbollweevilble” good time? If so, then downtown Enterprise and the Enterprise Farmers Market are the places to be this Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. as the City welcomes the WTVY News 4 Hometown Tour in style.

Main Street Enterprise and Friends of Main Street are throwing the first-ever Boll Weevil Block Party, and for the first time as well, the Enterprise Farmers Market will be open as part of the fantastic Friday night fun.

“This is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses and celebrate Enterprise,” said Mariah Montgomery, director of Main Street Enterprise, inviting everyone to come downtown during the two and a half hours WTVY News 4 will be broadcasting from W. College Street.

“We are super excited to see our downtown come to life with the WTVY Hometown Tour here in our beautiful city,” Doerer said. “They are going to be featuring everything that we love about Enterprise, from our downtown to our Farmers Market, Johnny Henderson Park, Weevil Way and much more.”

Doerer said Enterprise has much to celebrate and she and Montgomery, as well as other city leaders, are grateful for the opportunity to show off what it has to offer.

“We are proud of our city. We’re proud of our businesses, and we are especially proud of our people,” she said. “so, we want everyone to come to downtown and to the Farmers Market Friday evening to shop, dine and be entertained. We have all kinds of exciting things for you to participate in.”

The activities will be taking place on East College Street, where the Los Locos Band will be performing live music from 4 to 7 p.m. Montgomery said tasty food will be provided by local restaurants and food trucks, including Tin Pig BBQ, Sno2Go, Tasty Treats & More, and J&R Dogs.

Local businesses will boast boll weevil-themed specials and extend their hours into the evening.

“Enjoy the entertainment district and sip as you shop,” Montgomery said. “Grab dinner from a downtown restaurant or a local food truck, dine under the dining tent on East College Street and enjoy the music as you dine!”

Local vendors and cornhole games will be set up on East College Street as well, and WTVY sponsors will be set up and giving out prizes.

Montgomery and Doerer reminded that everyone can also visit the Enterprise Farmers Market. Market Manager Birgit Briggs said more than 20 produce farmers and crafting vendors will be set up for this very rare Friday night market.

“We invite you to take this opportunity to visit the Farmers Market if you’ve never been,” Briggs said. “And if you’re a regular at the market, you will no doubt want to get an early start shopping for your vegetables, fruits and canned goods, and you’ll want to shop for unique arts and crafts that are available.”

Doerer said the evening will offer something for everyone to enjoy.

“We want our hometown to shine and what better way to do it than to welcome the WTVY crew and show everyone in TV Land why we love living here? So please grab the kids, grab the dogs – every member of the family is welcome,” Doerer said. “Let’s celebrate Enterprise together downtown and at the Farmers Market this Friday night.”