Getting healthy in the new year: making informed food choices

“Try roasting sliced beets with a drizzle of olive oil in the oven for a different option,” she recommends.

As for fruit, the guidelines recommend at least two cups of fruits each day. Fresh, frozen, canned and dried fruits such as apples, pears, bananas, berries and citrus fruits all make great options for variety in nutrients and adds natural sweetness and flavor.

Protein Options

Protein can come from both animal and plant sources. The guidelines recommend eating a variety of protein from foods like lean meats, seafood low in methylmercury, and beans low in added sodium.

Remember Grains and Dairy

The guidelines recommend adults make half of their daily grains whole grains. Try whole-grain rice or quinoa instead of white rice, or look for bread that says “100% Whole Grain” on the package.

The recommendation for dairy varies based on a person’s age. However, most humans would benefit by increasing their dairy intake in fat-free or low-fat forms, whether from milk (including lactose-free milk), yogurt or a soy beverage.

Setting Small Goals